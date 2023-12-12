GM and Komatsu will add hydrogen fuel cells to an electric mining truck

GM and Komatsu will co-develop a hydrogen fuel cell power module for Komatsu’s electric drive mining truck – here’s why that makes sense.

General Motors and mining and construction equipment giant Komatsu will jointly design and validate the hydrogen fuel cell technology for the 930E electric drive mining truck.

Executive director of GM’s Global HYDROTEC business, Charlie Freese, said, “Mining trucks are among the largest, most capable vehicles used in any industry, and we believe hydrogen fuel cells are best suited to deliver zero emissions propulsion to these demanding applications.”

GM has been conducting hydrogen fuel cell research and product development for more than 50 years and has homegrown technology platforms for both lithium-ion batteries and hydrogen fuel cells.

Hydrogen fuel cells are a great zero tailpipe emissions solution for extreme hauling vehicles like the Komatsu 930E mining truck, with a nominal payload of 320 tons. Mining trucks typically operate at a single mine throughout their life, and that simplifies the challenge of rolling out a hydrogen refueling station.

GM and Komatsu are aiming to test the prototype HYDROTEC-powered mining vehicle in the mid-2020s at Komatsu’s Arizona Proving Grounds research and development facility. The prototype mining truck will be powered by over 2 megawatts of HYDROTEC power cubes.

Komatsu’s targets are a 50% reduction of global emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2050. GM aims to be carbon-neutral in products and operations by 2040.

Photo: General Motors/Komatsu

