GM confirms it will begin Chevy Equinox EV production in early 2024

Chevy’s best-selling SUV is going electric next year. GM’s Mexico president, Francisco Garza, confirmed Chevy Equinox EV production will begin in the first quarter of 2024.

GM will begin building the Chevy Equinox EV at its Ramos Arizpe facility in Mexico in Q1 2024, Garza said this week.

It will be the second electric SUV, behind the Blazer EV, to be built at the facility. The first Blazer EV rolled off the assembly line at the plant at the end of June, with customer deliveries beginning in the third quarter.

Garza stated, “The Chevy Equinox EV will also arrive in Mexico, it will begin production during the first quarter of next year.”

The president of operations in Mexico explained the company has faced hurdles this year but expects to hit its sales goals.

Since the plant began building EVs, GM has hired over 2,700 workers to boost production. Currently, the plant employs around 9,000 workers. The facility will close the year building 200 Blazer EVs daily.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT (Source: Chevrolet)

With Chevy Equinox EV production starting, a “considerable increase” is expected next year.

The news comes after GM revealed it was pushing back Equinox, Silverado, and GMC Sierra Denali EV production in October. Equinox EV production was initially slated to begin this past fall.

The first models available early next year will be the 2RS FWD and 2RS AWD, starting at $48,995 and $52,395, respectively. The 2RS trim features 319 miles of EPA range.

2024 Chevy Equinox EV 3RS (Source: GM)

Meanwhile, the cheaper $34,995 trim is expected to launch at the end of next year. GM estimates it will feature 319 miles of range. With the $7,500 tax credit, starting prices will be in the mid-$20,000 range.

Electrek’s Take

The Chevy Equinox EV will fill a key role with GM’s top-selling Bolt EV due for retirement at the end of this year.

Although GM plans to launch a next-gen Bolt, it won’t be until 2025. That leaves a gap in GM’s “EVs for everyone” plan.

Although GM teased a $30,000 Equinox EV, starting prices will be nearly $5,000 higher. And the most affordable model isn’t launching until late next year (at the earliest).

GM’s CEO Mary Barra said she is disappointed in EV production this year but expects new Ultium models like the electric Blazer and Equinox will help drive adoption.

Source: Vanguardia MX