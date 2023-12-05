GM confirms 2025 launch date for next-gen Chevy Bolt EV

Finally, GM’s CEO Mary Barra announced when we can expect the next-gen Chevy Bolt EV to hit the market. The affordable EV will reemerge on GM’s Ultium platform in 2025.

EV shoppers were disappointed to learn GM was planning to discontinue the current Chevy Bolt at the end of the year.

Barra revealed the news in April: “We have progressed so far, that it’s now time to plan to end the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV production.” The news emerged as GM planned to shift to Ultium-based models, including the new electric Chevy Silverado, Blazer, and Equinox EVs.

After a positive response, Barra confirmed GM would launch a next-gen Bolt EV on its Ultium platform.

GM’s leader explained on the company’s Q3 earnings call that the new Bolt will offer “an even better driving, charging, and ownership experience.” One of the biggest will be the introduction of LFP batteries.

The next-gen Chevy Bolt EV will be the first Ultium model in the US to feature LFP batteries, which will help drive down costs.

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Redline Edition (Source: GM)

Last month, sources told Reuters that the new Bolt will be built at its Fairfax, Kansas plant following a new UAW agreement.

According to the report, GM is considering building the Bolt in Fairfax ahead of a new series of premium EVs from Cadillac and Chevy. The new series could also include a performance Corvette EV.

2023 Chevy Bolt EUV (Source: Chevrolet)

GM had yet to confirm other details, including when we could expect to see it launch until now.

Next-gen Chevy Bolt EV coming in 2025

Barra confirmed the next-gen Chevy Bolt is launching in 2025 at the Automotive Press Association in Detroit.

“That’s been something that has been really great this year, and that informed the decision that we’ll have that back again in ’25,” Barra explained Monday (via Automotive News).

Although Barra said last week she was “disappointed with our Ultium-based EV production in 2023,” the company has made “substantial improvements.”

2022 Chevy Bolt EV (Source: GM)

GM expects things to turn around in 2024. The company was “constrained by automation,” but that should be relieved by mid-next year.

Ultium production finally started to pick up in the third quarter. GM delivered 4,222 Ultium-based EVs, representing over 200% growth from Q2 (1,395).

Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: Chevrolet)

With new models like the Blazer EV rolling out, GM expects sales to improve. Meanwhile, the Chevy Bolt is still carrying the load with 15,835 models sold.

Barra believes affordable EVs like the Equinox and next-gen Bolt will help drive adoption.

Electrek’s Take

Despite the good news on the Bolt successor, GM is pushing back several major EV initiatives. The company announced it’s delaying production of the Equinox, Silverado RST, and GM Sierra Denali EVs by “a few months.”

The delay could set GM back. New affordable EVs are hitting the US market, like Volvo’s EX30 (see our review) and the new Fiat 500e, a segment dominated by the Bolt and Nissan LEAF.

With another two years until launching, GM will miss a critical window of opportunity as EV adoption hits new highs.

The company already delayed the Equinox EV launch. The electric version of Chevy’s best-selling SUV could help bridge the gap as an affordable option, but the promised $30K (now $35K) base model isn’t expected until the end of next year.