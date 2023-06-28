First sellable Chevy Blazer EV rolls off the production line at GM’s Ramos Arizpe plant

The first sellable Chevy Blazer EV just rolled off the production line at General Motor’s Ramos Arizpe plant as the automaker plans to launch its new electric SUV this summer.

General Motors is expecting a breakout year as it ramps up production of its Ultium-based electric models.

Despite plans to discontinue its best-selling Chevy Bolt EV and EUV models at the end of the year, GM looks to make up for it with several high-volume launches, including the Blazer EV.

GM introduced the Chevy Blazer EV at CES 2022 as an electric upgrade on Chevy’s arguably most iconic SUV nameplate.

Although the Silverado EV stole the show at CES, GM’s CEO Mary Barra revealed the Blazer EV would be the first Chevy electric model to receive a high-performance SS trim.

The electric SUV will come in five trims, including the 1LT, 2LT, RS, a police pursuit vehicle (PPV) edition, and Chevy’s first SS electric performance model. Based on the trim, the Blazer EV will offer a GM-estimated range of up to 247-320 miles.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV SS (Source GM)

Described as having “the soul of a sports car,” the high-performance Blazer EV SS based on GM’s Ultium platform offers up to 557 hp for a 0-to-60 mph time in under 4 seconds (with Wide Open Watts mode).

As sales are expected to begin this summer, the first sellable Blazer EV model completed assembly at GM’s Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico this week.

The first Chevy Blazer EV trims that will be available this summer include the 2LT with an estimated MSRP of around $47,595 for up to 293 miles range and the RS with an MSRP of around $51,995 for 320 miles range.

The SS will follow this fall, with a starting MSRP of around $69,995 for 290 miles range, while the 1LT (estimated MSRP of around $44,995) is expected to be available next winter.

Image Credit: GM Ramos Arizpe Assembly Plant/ Reddit