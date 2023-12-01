Kia’s new EV9 electric SUV secures reservations in all 50 US states

The latest three-row electric SUV in the US is gaining attention. Kia says its new EV9 has already received deposits from customers in all 50 US states.

Kia EV9 receives reservations in all 50 US states

After opening pre-orders for its first three-row electric SUV in October, Kia saw “significant consumer interest,” Eric Watson, Kia America’s VP of sales, explained.

The automaker sent a letter to dealers last month, asking them to resist markups. Kia said, “The EV9 customer is an important new owner” to the brand.

Kia announced Friday that its EV9 has received reservations from customers in every US state. You can reserve the EV9 on Kia’s website for a fully refundable $750 deposit. Customers will receive a gift package include a portable charger, 3-year Kia Maintance Plan, and 1-year subscription to digital services.

The news comes amid Kia’s best-ever November sales month, with 16 straight months of year-over-year growth.

Sales of Kia’s electric models more than doubled compared to last year. Kia sold 1,290 EV6 models, up 101% from 2022.

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

Watson said with the “groundbreaking EV9 SUV arriving shortly in showrooms,” Kia expects the winning streak to continue “well into the new year.” Kia sold five EV9 models in November as the new EV began rolling out.

Kia’s new three-row electric SUV is “a wake-up call”

Kia calls the EV9’s $54,900 starting price “a wake-up call to the industry” as a reasonably priced three-row electric SUV.

The 2024 EV9 can be leased for as low as $599 per month. That’s for 36 months and $5,999 due at signing. Kia offers an alternative special financing rate for as low as 3.25% APR for 48 months.

Kia EV9 GT-line interior (Source: Kia)

Kia has yet to provide lease info for the base EV9 Light, but the Light Long Range can be leased for $599 per month with up to 304 miles range.

The EV9 Wind with AWD can be leased for as low as $659 per month. The AWD trim includes up to 280 miles range with an MSRP of $65,395.



Kia EV9 Trim MSRP

(including $1,495

destination fee) EPA Est. Range

(miles) Lease deal

(per month

W/ $5,999 due

at signing) Light RWD $56,395 230 N/A Light Long

Range RWD $60,695 304 $599 Wind e-AWD $65,395 280 $659 Land e-AWD $71,395 280 N/A GT-Line e-AWD $73,900 270 N/A Kia EV9 trim prices, range, and lease deals

At 197.2″ long, the EV9 is slightly bigger than the Telluride but has the same height (70.1″) and width (77.9″).

Kia’s EV9 includes “true SUV capabilities,” including up to 5,000 lbs towing, over 81 cubic feet of cargo space (behind the first row), and 7.8″ of ground clearance.

Kia EV9 interior (Source: Kia)

The inside features Kia’s next-gen ccNC infotainment system with dual 12.3″ screens and a 5″ HVAC screen.

The EV9 is initially being built in South Korea, but production is expected to move to its West Point, GA, facility in 2024.

Electrek’s Take

Kia’s new electric SUV has the potential to be a winner for the brand. At $55K, the EV9 undercuts much of the competition.

The EV9 will be priced much lower than the Volvo EX90 ($77,000), Rivian R1S ($78,000), BMW iX ($87,000), and Tesla Model X ($79,990). Given Kia is known for lower prices, at ~20K less, the EV9 looks like a steal.

