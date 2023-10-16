Kia’s three-row EV9 electric SUV is now available to order, starting under $55,000

Kia’s first three-row electric SUV is now available to order. The automaker opened EV9 orders Monday with starting prices under $55,000.

After unveiling its largest electric SUV in March, Kia is now accepting orders for the much anticipated EV9.

Kia says the EV9 delivers “sought-after features packed into one powerhouse EV SUV.” With “true SUV capabilities,” like up to 5,000 pounds of towing, seating for seven, 81 cubic feet of cargo space, and 7.8 inches of ground clearance, the EV9 checks all the boxes.

The EV9 is slightly bigger than the Kia Telluride at 197.2 inches, but they are the same height (up to 70.1 inches) and width (77.9 inches). Despite its boxy design, the EV9 has a drag coefficient of 0.28, edging out the Volvo EX90 at 0.29.

You will see Kia’s new design language all over the EV9. The strong and rugged-looking electric SUV features Kia’s new “Digital Tiger Face” with slim LED headlights, replacing the signature Tiger Nose.

On the inside, Kia included its latest in-vehicle tech, like its Connected Car Navigation (ccNC) Cockpit system. A new infotainment makes it easier to navigate while speeding up processing times.

One of the first things you will notice is the new “elliptical-shaped” dash with a floating single panoramic display screen. The screen shows a dual 12.3-inch infotainment and driver display with a 5-inch HVAC screen.

Kia EV9 interior (Source: Kia)

Hidden switches for various infotainment features can be found underneath the screen. Still included are physical buttons for volume, temperature, and fan speed.

Powered by Hyundai’s E-GMP platform (the same used for the EV6 and IONIQ 5), the EV9 can charge from 10% to 80% in under 25 minutes.

Kia EV9 three-row seating (Source: Kia)

Kia opens EV9 electric SUV reservations

The EV9 starts at $54,900 (not including destination) and is available in five trims: Light, Long Range RWD, Wind AWD, Land AWD, and a sporty GT-line.

Last week, Kia shared EPA range estimates (up to 304 miles of range) for each trim. You can view the final details in the chart below.

2024 Kia EV9 Trim Battery EPA Est.

Range

(miles) MSRP* Light RWD 76.1 kWh 230 $54,900 Light Long

Range RWD 99.8 kWh 304 $59,200 Wind e-AWD 99.8 kWh 280 $63,900 Land e-AWD 99.8 kWh 280 $69,900 GT-Line e-AWD 99.8 kWh 270 $73,900 2024 Kia EV9 prices (*excluding $1,495

destination fee) and specs (Source: Kia)

If you reserve your EV9 before November 27, you will be eligible for a “suite of gifts” courtesy of Kia. These include a Webasto Go Dual Voltage Portable EV Charger ($549 value), a complimentary three-year Kia maintenance plan, and one year of available digital features and services.

Kia EV9 electric SUV models (Source: Kia)

The deal includes buying or leasing. In addition, all customers will get a credit for 1,000 kWh of charging with Electrify America.

If you’re interested, Kia EV9 orders are now live. You can head over to Kia’s website to select your trim, color, and package with a $750 fully refundable fee.