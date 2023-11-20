 Skip to main content

Honda and Nissan slash rates to keep pace with BYD, EVs in overseas markets

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Nov 20 2023 - 3:01 pm PT
1 Comment
Honda-Nissan-rates

Japanese automakers are scrambling to avoid being squeezed out of the market by BYD and other Chinese EVs. Honda and Nissan are the latest to slash rates in overseas markets to boost demand.

It’s no secret that Japanese automakers are some of the biggest laggards as the industry transitions to EVs.

Those same companies are paying for it in overseas markets. According to a new report from Asia News Network, Nissan and Honda cut prices in Thailand and slashed interest rates to 0% to attract buyers.

The move is rare, especially for Honda. CEO of Honda Automobile (Thailand), Hideo Kawasaka, said the intense competition from Chinese EV sales makes promotions necessary.

In particular, he pointed to BYD. Kawasaka explained, “We are aware of the competition with Chinese brands.” The new EVs are taking over the C and D segments, where the Honda Civic and Accord typically dominate.

Before Thailand, Kawasaki worked for Honda in China for five years, “where we had to fight against Chang’an or BYD.”

Honda-Nissan-rates-EVs
BYD SEAL electric sedan (Source: BYD)

Honda and Nissan slash rates to keep up with EVs

BYD and others are squeezing out the competition in China and overseas with affordable electric models. Honda’s chief said, “I must admit that the selling price affects the ability to compete.”

Although price cuts “must be considered carefully,” he said, “campaigns like 0% interest plus free first-class insurance will be incentives that we will offer at the end of this year.”

Honda-first-electric-SUV
Honda’s first EV, the Prologue Elite (Source: Honda)

Honda is offering “heavy promotions” on the City, Civic, HR-V, and Accord. Buyers can choose 0% interest or a discount between 100,000 – 150,000 baht ($2,840 – $4,260) and rates starting at 1.89%. A third option offers a lower down payment of 5,000 baht ($142).

Other Japanese automakers, including Nissan, Mitsubishi, Mazda, and Suzuki, plan to offer 0% interest or discount options in Thailand. The offers will be announced at the Motor Expo and will run until the end of the year.

Electrek’s Take

The news comes as Thailand’s auto industry quickly transitions to EVs. Although Toyota and Suzuki are still the top automakers in the region, BYD is surging.

After entering Thailand last July, BYD already accounts for over a third of EV sales. The EV maker passed Nissan, Mazda, and Mitsubishi with around 4% of new vehicle sales, according to Autolife Thailand.

Thailand’s government wants 30% of vehicles built in the nation to be electric by 2030. EVs represent about 10% of overall auto sales, up from 1% last year.

The trend is only expected to continue as EV adoption picks up globally. China was one of the first, and now automakers in overseas markets like Thailand are feeling the pressure to go electric.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Honda

Honda
BYD

BYD

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising