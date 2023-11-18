Quick Charge Podcast: November 18, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Sweden’s Tesla boycott snowballs as more workers join the strike
- Tesla to deliver only 10 Cybertrucks at delivery event, says exec
- Tesla starts pushing new Full Self-Driving Beta update with improvements
- Tesla Cybertruck shows about 267 miles of range on prototype
- Check out Cadillac’s new OPTIQ EV, the LYRIQ’s cheaper sibling
- Volkswagen is recalling nearly 24,000 ID.4 EVs in the US over non-fire retardant material
- Hands-on: The Kia EV9 is huge, but its backseat and frunk are not
- Rivian pulls 1st demand lever for R1T, offering $2,000 install credit and charger ahead of Cybertruck
