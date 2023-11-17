Tesla to deliver only 10 Cybertrucks at delivery event, says exec

Tesla is only going to deliver 10 Cybertrucks at the upcoming delivery event, according to a company executive.

After a lot of anticipation, years of waiting, and some delays, Tesla is finally going to deliver the Cybertruck at an event on November 30th.

We have been suspecting that Tesla would only deliver the electric pickup truck to employees and company insiders since it has yet to announce specs and pricing for the production version of the vehicle.

It was also never clear how many Cybertruck Tesla was prepared to deliver at the event.

Some have been clinging to the hope that the automaker could quickly deliver large numbers of Cybertruck as many have been spotted being produced at Gigafactory Texas in the last few months.

However, CEO Elon Musk has warned to temper expectations when it comes to Cybertruck production.

Now we have another Tesla executive shimming in.

Tesla product design director, Javier Verdura, commented on the Cybertruck launch at a conference in Monterrey, Mexico today.

The longtime Tesla design executive said about the Cybertruck delivery event (via Mileno):

“We are going to deliver the first 10.”

That number might be low to some, but it’s not unusual for Tesla at a production launch event based on past vehicle programs.

The automaker is expected to ramp up production from there.

Musk has previously stated that he expects it would take Tesla about 18 months to get the Cybertruck to a production of 5,000 units per week. That would put the volume production goal in 2025.