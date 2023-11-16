Volkswagen is recalling nearly 24,000 ID.4 EVs in the US over non-fire retardant material

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 24,000 ID.4 electric vehicles in the US. The recall is over a lack of fireproofing on the ID.4’s interior sunshade.

Volkswagen ID.4 recall: What to know

Volkswagen notified the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA) of its plans to recall certain 2023-2024 ID.4 models Thursday.

After VW noticed the issue following an internal test failure in May, it contacted the supplier for clarification. Internal testing over the next few months failed to find a root cause.

On September 8, the issue was brought to the Volkswagen Product Safety Committee, asking for additional clarification.

Out of an abundance of caution, on November 01, Volkswagen decided to issue a noncompliance recall because the interior sunshade over the glass roof may be insufficiently fire retardant.

As such, the ID.4 may fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 302, “Flammability of Interior Materials.”

Volkswagen will fix the issue by applying flame retardant to the sunshade, free of charge. No parts need replacing. ID.4 owners will be notified by mail starting January 5, 2024. VW will not offer a reimbursement plan since the vehicles are within the New Vehicle Limited Warranty period.

2023 Volkswagen ID.4 (Source: VW)

You can contact Volkswagen’s customer service at 1-800-893-5298 with questions. The recall number is 60G3.

Owners can also call the NHTSA hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit the website for more info. The NHTSA campaign number is 32V-750.

2023 VW ID.4 (Source: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen says it fixed the issue on the production line on August 01, 2023, and new models are not impacted.

The automaker sold over 10,000 ID.4 models in the US in the third quarter for 27,155 through September.

Volkswagen’s ID.4 has been recalled a few times now. Earlier this year, VW recalled nearly 21,000 ID.4 EVs over an issue with power loss while driving. Dealers updated the HV battery control unit and pulse inverter unit software to fix the issue. That recall number was 97ZZ.