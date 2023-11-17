Rivian pulls 1st demand lever for R1T, offering $2,000 install credit and charger ahead of Cybertruck

Following a promising Q3 report that offered a rare rise in production targets, American EV automaker Rivian is looking to maximize sales of its existing R1T pickup inventory to round out 2023. Today, Rivian announced it will offer its Home Charging Bundle, which includes a $2,000 credit for installation, to customers who purchase their R1T from its inventory. More details below.

We’re just over half way through the month of November (crazy) and it’s already been quite a rollercoaster for Rivian and its PR team. The first week of this month was a lot better for the young automaker, as it shared its Q3 numbers, detailing continued growth in production and a smaller margin in losses.

In fact, Rivian easily surpassed expectations with 15,564 vehicles delivered, up 24% from Q2 and more than double last year’s numbers. Overall, the automaker assembled 16,304 EVs during the quarter, representing 17% growth from Q2.

That optimism was short lived however, as the wrong over-the-air (OTA) update was recently sent out, bricking the infotainment systems in a number of R1S SUVs and R1T pickups that downloaded it. While an immediate fix was uncertain, Rivian was able to quickly step in fix the bug with minimal damage – only 3% of its customer EVs affected.

Despite that recent software gaffe, demand for Rivian’s first two models remains high, enabling a rise in average sale prices. To maximize sales for the final quarter, Rivian’s pricing will hold strong, but it will pull its first demand lever to incentivize would-be buyers in the form of a credit and home charger.

Rivian’s home charger / Credit: Rivian/X

Rivian offers R1T customers charger, credit through 2023

Rivian posted the following message to its account on X today, announcing the new credit and add-on for customers purchasing an R1T from its inventory:

Right now, get a Wall Charger and installation credit of up to $2,000 at no additional cost when you buy an R1T from our available inventory. We’re making it easier than ever to go electric: http://rivn.co/shopR1T Terms and conditions apply.

According to Rivian, the deal includes a R1T Home Charging Bundle, which consists of a complimentary Rivian Wall Charger, plus a credit with the automaker’s installation partner Qmerit, for up to $2,000. To qualify for the Rivian credit, the process is relatively simple:

Select an R1T from Rivian’s available configurations, or through the R1 Shop experience in your existing Account Page.

Purchase an R1T on or before December 31, 2023.

Rivian states that once you confirm your order, it will email you within two business days to register for the Rivian Wall Charger and installation credit from Qmerit. Wall Chargers will ship within 3-5 business days thereafter.

Following the charger delivery, Rivian states Qmerit will follow up with the next steps to redeem the installation credit. R1T customers will be responsible for any costs beyond the $2,000 credit. Learn more here.