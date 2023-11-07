Hyundai extends free EV charger offer with IONIQ 5/6, Kona electric lease or purchase

There’s still time to get a free EV charger with the purchase or lease of a new Hyundai electric vehicle. The deal is good on the 2023 or 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 or a 2023 Kona electric.

Hyundai introduced the promo in September. The offer includes a free ChargePoint L2 Home Flex EV charger (see our review), valued at $549 MSRP, and a $600 installation credit through Hyundai Home.

For those familiar with GM’s $1,000 deal with Qmerit on the Chevy Bolt, Hyundai’s offer is similar but offers even more credit.

The free EV charger promo was expected to run until the end of October, but Hyundai is extending it after a positive response.

According to Hyundai’s website, the deal is now good until January 2, 2024. The offer is available on a new 2023-2024 IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 lease or purchase. The 2023 Kona Electric is also eligible, but the new 2024 model is not included.

Once you purchase or lease an EV through Hyundai Motor Finance, you will receive an email with a coupon code for the free EV charger in around 7-10 days.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 (left) and IONIQ 6 (right) at a Tesla Supercharger (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai offers a free EV charger with a lease or purchase

To take advantage of the offer, go to Hyundai Home Marketplace, enter the code, and you can schedule installation.

Hardwired installations must be through Hyundai Home to receive the charger. Installations need to be scheduled within 90 days and completed within 180 days.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: Hyundai)

After registering, Hyundai will connect you with an energy adviser to guide you through the process. The advisers can help with anything electric-related along the way, including finding trusted installers or pulling permits.

The company launched Hyundai Home in partnership with Electrum last year to provide a “one-stop online marketplace” for finding solar panels, energy storage, EV chargers, and local installers.

Hyundai slashed EV lease prices on the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 last month, with some of the lowest rates offered since launching. With 80-90% of EV owners charging at home, a free L2 charger can be a big draw for buyers.

The automaker’s EV sales in the US have been heating up, with the IONIQ 5 setting a new October sales record last month.

Are you ready to get behind the wheel of a brand-new Hyundai EV at some of the lowest prices yet? You can use our links below to find great deals on Hyundai’s electric cars near you.