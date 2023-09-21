 Skip to main content

Hyundai EV buyers get free ChargePoint L2 home charger, install credit

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Sep 21 2023 - 10:00 am PT
If you’re considering buying a Hyundai EV, now may be a great time. Hyundai is now offering a free ChargePoint Level 2 home charger ($529 value, review) for those who purchase or lease a new 2023 or 2024 Hyundai EV. An included installation credit will also help you get it up and running.

Take advantage of Hyundai’s free ChargePoint EV charger

The new promo is available for the purchase or lease of a new 2023 or 2024 IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, or 2023 Kona Electric through Hyundai Motor Finance. It is similar to GM’s popular $1000 program with Qmerit on Chevy Bolts but can likely offer more total credit.

Those interested can take advantage of the deal starting today, September 21, through October 31, 2023. With an included installation credit of up to $600 through Hyundai Home Marketplace, buyers and those leasing can lock in over $1,100 in savings.

ChargePoint L2 Home Flex EV chargers are valued at $549 MSRP with 240V and hardwired up to 50 amps, 40A via plug.

To take advantage of the offer customers will need a coupon code to take advantage of the offer from Hyundai Motor Finance. Once you purchase or lease an eligible Hyundai EV, you will receive an email with the coupon code within 7-10 days.

You can then go to Hyundai Home Marketplace (hyundaihomemarketplace.com), where you will enter the code to receive the free ChargePoint EV charger and installation credit.

After registering, you will be connected with an energy advisor who will help guide you through the installation process. The Electrum advisor can help with anything electric-related, such as finding a trusted installer and pulling required permits.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUV (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai partnered with Electrum last year to create a “one-stop online marketplace” for EV buyers to access solar panels, energy storage systems, chargers, and local installers.

The company says Hyundai Home can help lower energy bills while enhancing energy resilience through solar and energy storage. Meanwhile, Electrum’s energy advisors can walk you through every step of the way.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 Limited (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai has ramped up EV sales in the US all year, with its dedicated EVs, the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, setting new monthly records in July.

If you’re looking for a great deal on a Hyundai electric vehicle near you, you can reach out using our links today. Simply click the links below to explore the latest offers.

