Hyundai’s new 2024 Kona Electric is bigger, bolder, and better than ever

The revamped 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric goes on sale later this fall with a new sporty design, a ton of added features, and up to 260 miles of range.

Hyundai launched the Kona Electric in 2018 as the compact electric SUV quickly became a favorite among buyers and journalists.

With up to 258 miles of range and a starting price under $40,000, the Kona Electric carved a market of its own. However, new releases like the Chevy Bolt EV and Tesla Model Y began overtaking the Kona Electric in sales with modern designs and enhanced features.

Hyundai is stepping it up for its second-gen Kona model with an EV-derived sporty design, more interior room, and added safety and tech features.

The 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric was unveiled in December, five years since its market debut. Hyundai’s new compact SUV is designed as an EV first, adapting the model for combustion models rather than the other way around.

Hyundai took in customer feedback, including requests for more interior space and more range, using it to improve the 2024 Kona Electric in every way possible.

Meet the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric

You can notice the changes at first sight. The exterior design has been completely revamped to feature a striking, EV-inspired look.

Hyundai improved the aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of 0.27. This was achieved through an improved nose and rear liftgate, active grille shutters, and more. Meanwhile, Hyundai added EV-specific elements, including a Pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamp running across the front and Pixel graphics.

A new charging port door lamp helps for those nightly charging sessions while available battery preconditioning enhances performance in cold temps.

The interior boasts a larger tech-infused “living space” with a floating horizontal C-Pad and integrated dual 12.3″ panoramic display screens.

The Kona Electric’s interior layout is larger, wider, and more versatile than ever at 104.7″ long, 71.9″ wide, and 62.2″ tall (with roof rails). At the same time, the front seats are 30% slimmer to maximize rear passenger legroom, while a latching system allows for rear seat reclining.

With fully foldable second-row seating, the new Kona EV offers up to 63.7 cubic feet of rear cargo volume, making it easier to load and unload.

The 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric also comes with 0.95 cubic feet of storage in the frunk, V2L capability, and a Smart Regenerative System. The new i-PEDAL driving mode enables one-pedal driving while the Smart Regen system automatically adjusts braking based on real-time data.

Hyundai’s new compact electric SUV will be offered with two battery options. The standard 48.6 kWh model has 133 hp and 188 lb-ft of torque (range has yet to be confirmed).

Meanwhile, the larger 64.8 kWh battery with 201 hp and 188 lb-ft of torque offers an estimated 260-mile range. The Kona Electric can charge from 10% to 80% in 43 minutes with 400V fast charging. It will be available at US dealers later this fall.

Electrek’s Take

The new Kona Electric is slated to play a critical role as Hyundai transitions to an electric future. Hyundai Europe CEO Michael Cole believes the electric model will overtake the gas-powered and hybrid versions in sales. The same will likely happen here in the US as well.

With a significant design overhaul and new features, the Kona EV perfectly complements the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 in Hyundai’s all-electric lineup.