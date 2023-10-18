This solar electric RV can travel 250 miles using GM’s Brightdrop EV platform

Detroit-based electric RV startup Grounded revealed its new G2 Wednesday, claiming to be “the world’s first 250-mile range all-electric solar-equipped RV.” With long-range capabilities, the solar electric RV allows you to get closer to nature without harming it.

“The G2 is radically different from any other offering on the market,” Sam Shapiro, Grounded CEO and ex-senior software engineer at SpaceX, explained.

Built on GM’s BrightDrop Zevo 600 EV platform, the G2 electric RV provides 615 square feet of living space.

The interior is fully customizable. You can design the interior to fit your style with a selection of modules that can be added or removed for maximum flexibility.

Shapiro said, “To design the interior, we drew inspiration from contemporary Nordic outdoor gear.” He added, “Optional components include a spacious queen bed, seating for up to 7, a large pull-out table for work or dining, and a well-equipped kitchen for the adventurous chef.”

The RV also includes amenities like an induction stove, hot water, indoor shower and wet bath options, plenty of storage space, and more. The G2 comes loaded with Starlink for high-speed internet access no matter where your travels take you.

G2 electric RV interior (Source: Grounded)

The 165 kWh battery provides over 250 miles of range on a single charge. A 10kWh battery is added to the G2 electric RV’s interior while the roof supports 640-watt solar capacity.

You can view energy usage, turn on or off appliances, see battery and water levels, and diagnose issues through the Grounded+ App.

G2 electric RV interior (Source: Grounded)

Every G2 model comes with a BrightDrop warranty for eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Grounded also includes an interior warranty that covers replacements if something breaks within one year due to a defect.

G2 driver cockpit (Source: Grounded)

Buyers will have access to BrightDrop’s growing network of EV chargers, including Fords, Electrify American, and other public EV chargers with CSS. The company says the vehicle “may eventually be able to be charged at more Tesla supercharging locations” as the EV maker opens its network.

G2 solar electric RV specs Range 250+ mi Max charging rate 170 mi/hr Passengers 2 Powertrain AWD Torque 390 lb-ft Payload 1,460 lbs Overall length 290″ Wheelbase 290” Grounded G2 solar electric RV specs

The new G2 electric solar RV starts at $195,000. Grounded is accepting orders for a refundable $1,000 deposit. Deliveries will begin by the end of October.

Grounded was founded in 2022 by ex-Tesla and SpaceX engineers to enable people to live, work, and explore anywhere sustainably.

G2 solar electric RV (Source: Grounded)

The company launched its first model, the G1, based on Ford’s E-Transit. Grounded called it “the first affordable electric van” with a $2,300-per-month subscription plan.

Although the G1 has a limited range of up to 100 miles, the G2 adds a new option for those looking to explore further.

G2 interior (Source: Grounded)

Electrek’s Take

The Grounded G2 is a big step toward sustainable adventuring. Grounded is partnering with automakers like Ford and GM to use their EV platforms to serve new markets.

Grounded released an affordable option earlier this year, and now the G2 is designed for longer-range trips.

Compared to other all-electric RVs, like the Bowlus Volterra, starting at $310,00, the G2 doesn’t seem so bad. Plus, you will need another vehicle to tow the Volterra. With the G2, you can hop in and go.