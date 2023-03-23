This startup just launched an ‘affordable’ fully electric smart RV based on the Ford E-Transit

Who says you can’t adventure in style with zero emissions and at a reasonable price? Grounded, a Detroit-based electric RV startup, launched the first fully customizable smart electric RV, the Grounded G1, on Thursday; it’s based on the Ford E-Transit. And the best part is that the electric RV is offered at an affordable price through its subscription model, with deliveries expected to begin in April.

Grounded launches an affordable electric RV solution

Grounded was established in 2022 by a group of former Tesla and SpaceX engineers. The startup was invited to work out of Ford and Newlab’s “Accessible Streets Studio” in Detroit, designed for testing new electric vehicles for a cleaner tomorrow.

Aiming to “create amazing products that will enable people to explore more without harming the planet,” Grounded plans to lead the charge with fully electric, zero-emission customizable RVs.

The company is launching, what it calls, the world’s first fully electric customizable smart electric RV, the Grounded G1.

Grounded says it developed the G1 in response to the shift toward spending time outdoors that spurred during the pandemic. More importantly, it aligned with the expansion of charging infrastructure to finally support outdoor electric RVs.

Grounded CEO and former Senior Software Engineer at SpaceX (where he embedded software for Starlink), Sam Shapiro, says:

The Grounded G1 gives people the freedom and self-reliance to live, work, and explore anywhere, sustainably integrated with nature.

The G1 is built on Ford’s E-Transit platform, the top-selling electric commercial van in the US, featuring up to 108 miles of range, a comfortable ride and handling, and a spacious interior that includes:

A queen-size bed

Bench seating with a pull-out table

Kitchen including fridge/freezer, sink, and induction stove

Garage and overhead storage

Outdoor shower

Dry-flush toilet

In addition, built-in 650-Watt solar power capacity is used to power appliances and augments the powertrain charge.

Grounded G1 electric RV (Source: Grounded)

Shapiro says the company has designed a new assembly system allowing them to manufacture customized designs at scale with “near-infinite” layouts. Through the Grounded app, you can control appliances, lighting, temperature, view charging, water use, fuel, and other data, as well as receive diagnostics.

To make it more flexible and affordable for everyone, Grounded offers its electric RV with a $2,300-per-month subscription, making it a good option for those who don’t want to commit fully.

Otherwise, the purchase price is $125,000 and is available today to reserve for a $100 refundable deposit on Grounded’s website. Deliveries of the G1 will begin in April 2023.

Electrek’s Take

Although $125,000 may not seem affordable, paying $2,300 a month gives people the alternative to committing to a full purchase of even a gas-powered RV that can be well over $500,000.

Compared to other electric RV options like the Bowlus Volterra starting at $310,000 or Lightships L1 all-electric RV trailer for $125,000, a subscription option doesn’t seem so bad for a customized smart EV alternative.