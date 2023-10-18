Quick Charge Podcast: October 18, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla unveils plan for 120-acre ecological paradise at Giga Texas
- Tesla employees threaten to strike in Sweden
- Tesla rolls out Driver Drowsiness Warning leveraging cabin camera
- Tesla Cyberquad for kids launches in Europe after being too dangerous for Americans
- This solar electric RV can travel 250 miles using GM’s Brightdrop EV platform
- Ford Mustang Mach-E recall impacts nearly 35,000 ’21 to ’22 vehicles
- Amazon doubles its fleet of Rivian electric delivery vans to 10K
- Rivian (RIVN) explains new debt offering is not due to financial health concerns
- REE Automotive’s order book shows significant growth since summer, now totaling $25 million
- BMW i5 will arrive at US dealers starting this month
