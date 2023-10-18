Ford Mustang Mach-E recall impacts nearly 35,000 ’21 to ’22 vehicles

The new recall impacts certain 2021-2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles with extended-range batteries.

Ford issues new Mustang Mach-E recall

Ford’s recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation into the automaker’s handling of a June 2022 safety recall this summer.

The 2022 recall covered nearly 49,000 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-E vehicles built between May 27, 2020, and May 24, 2022.

Ford stopped dealership deliveries last year, deploying two software updates to monitor the issue. It also issued a technical bulletin to replace the impacted units. However, the NHTSA continued receiving complaints even after owners received the fix.

The vehicles are being recalled over a high-voltage battery contractor that can overheat from DC fast charging. It can also happen because of repeated wide-open pedal events, causing a possible loss of power.

As of October 4, 2023, Ford is aware of 107 incidents resulting in a power loss following the fix. 101 of the cases involve the Extended Range or GT variants. None have resulted in injury or accidents that Ford is aware of.

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

Ford issued the Mustang Mach-E recall on October 13, affecting 34,762 vehicles model year 2021-2022.

To fix the issue, dealers will replace the high-voltage battery junction box free of charge. Ford’s recall number is 23S56. Owners who received the previous fix will still need the new replacement.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed out on October 30. Meanwhile, owners can contact Ford’s customer service at 1-866-436-7332 with questions.

Electrek’s Take

Ford is finally delivering more Mach-E models following an overhaul at its plant in Mexico earlier this year. Mach-E sales rose 42.5% in Q3. The company sold 5,872 models in September, a new sales record.

The recall impacts models built between 2020 and 2022, so the models being delivered are not included.

Ford’s Mach-E seems to be back on track. However, the automaker cut one of three shifts at its Rouge EV plant in Michigan earlier this week, where the F-150 Lightning is built.

After Lightning sales fell over 45% in the third quarter, Ford introduced a new incentive with up to $7,500 in savings (it can also be combined with the EV tax credit for up to $15,00 off).