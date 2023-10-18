 Skip to main content

Tesla Cyberquad for kids launches in Europe after being too dangerous for Americans

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Oct 18 2023 - 11:14 am PT
2 Comments
Tesla Cyberquad for kids

The Tesla Cyberquad ATV for kids has launched in Europe after being deemed too dangerous for Americans.

In lieu of the actual Cyberquad, which is expected to be a full-scale electric ATV that is going to be an option with the Cybertruck, Tesla launched the Cyberquad for Kids in partnership with Radio Flyer last year. It is equipped with a small 500-watt electric motor and 288 Wh battery pack capable of a top speed of 16 km/h (10 mph) and a few miles of range. It’s basically a small working replica of the Cyberquad as a toy vehicle.

Tesla quickly sold out of the 5,000 units from the first batch, which were sold for $1,900 each. There was no second batch because the product was pulled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission last year.

As we reported, the reason for the recall was quite ridiculous. The regulators investigated after a complaint from a 36-year-old who got a bruise after falling while riding the children’s toy. After the 36-year-old filed a complaint because they got a bruise from using a toy vehicle meant for a child, regulators decided to pull the product because the “mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure” didn’t match the requirements for a child’s toy.

While regulators think that the product is too dangerous for Americans, Tesla has been launching it in other markets. Earlier this year, Tesla launched the Cyberquad for Kids in China, and now the automaker has announced that it is coming to Europe:

Where’s your freedom now, America?

While the Cyberquad for Kids is making its way around the world, there’s not much new information about the real Cyberquad electric ATV. Hopefully, it is still in the plans. Recently, Tesla reapplied for a trademark on the name.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger