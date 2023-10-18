 Skip to main content

Tesla employees threaten to strike in Sweden

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Oct 18 2023 - 6:31 am PT
0 Comments
Tesla infrastructure Service

Tesla employees in Sweden are threatening to go on strike for better pay as several unionization efforts are starting to put more pressure on the automaker.

For the most part, Tesla has managed to fend off major unionization efforts at its factories, but there seems to be renewed efforts to help Tesla workers have collective bargaining power lately.

Earlier this month, the IG Metall union claimed that 1,000 Tesla workers joined in an effort to ask for better working conditions at Gigafactory Berlin.

Now, Tesla is facing some issues in Sweden.

The metal workers’ union, IF Metall, claims to represent more than 120 Tesla employees who work in service centers in Sweden.

They are reportedly prepared to start a strike next Friday, according to local media reports:

The union is now threatening to order its members in all seven cities where Tesla operates service centres – or in total more than 120 employees – to walk out from the start of Friday next week.

IF Metall representative Veli-Pekka Säikkälä said in a statement that Tesla employees are asking for better salaries, pensions, and insurance:

This dispute concerns our members’ salaries, pensions and insurances. In a broader sense, it also concerns the rules of the entire Swedish labour market. Companies should not be able to gain competitive advantages by giving employees worse conditions than they would have with a collective agreement.

This is happening amid an effort to bring collective bargaining to tech workers in Sweden with employees of major Sweden-based companies, like Spotify and Klarna, launching unionization efforts lately.

While Tesla is an automaker, many see the firm more as a tech company.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger