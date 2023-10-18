 Skip to main content

Tesla unveils plan for 120-acre ecological paradise at Giga Texas

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Oct 18 2023 - 9:07 am PT
5 Comments

Tesla has unveiled a plan for a 120-acre pilot project for its promised ecological paradise at Gigafactory Texas.

When first discussing the Gigafactory Texas project, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla planned to turn the area around the Colorado River on the site into an “ecological paradise” open to the public.

When Musk announced that, he didn’t go into the details beyond mentioning “a boardwalk, hiking, and biking trails, and access to a stream.”

Now we learn a bit more about the project thanks to a new presentation Tesla gave to the Travis County Commissioners Court.

As part of the deal with the local government to build the factory in Austin, Tesla has to make community investment. During the meeting, Tesla listed some of those community investments.

Tesla also disclosed that it has already invested $5.8 billion in the factory and plans to almost double that number by the time the factory is completed.

The automaker also disclosed already having 12,000 employees at the plant.

Then Tesla revealed a 120-acre “Giga Texas Ecologial Uplift” pilot project, which appears to be the precursor to the “ecological paradise” that Musk previously announced:

The project includes plenting thousands of trees and plants as well as removing invasive species. Tesla has already started on its effort and says that it has already seeded 46 acres.

Tesla is also working on improving the soil on the piece land and creating about 30 acres of “shallow water habitat.”

We recently reported on Tesla planning to build something called the “Giga Water Loop” at the site of Giga Texas, but it is unclear if it has anything to do with this project.

Here’s the Tesla presentation in full:

6ee2e9dc-1fd8-4c68-b432-277a0667cf66Download

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger