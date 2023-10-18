 Skip to main content

The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is being marked up by as much as $10,000

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Oct 18 2023 - 12:22 pm PT
37 Comments
Chevy-blazer-ev-marked-up

GM’s new all-electric SUV is already in demand. The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is being marked up by as much as $10,000 in some cases.

The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is beginning to appear on dealership lots after the first models were shipped in July.

After officially revealing the electric Blaze SUV last summer, GM said it would be available in four trims. These included the 1LT, 2LT, RS, and SS models, plus an additional law enforcement-specific police pursuit vehicle (PPV).

The base 1LT model has since been dropped, as the 2LT is now the cheapest 2024 Blazer EV variant.

After opening orders for reservation holders last month, we learned the first two models would be the 2LT AWD and RS AWD, starting at $56,715 and $60,215, respectively.

Both models qualify for the full $7,500 EV tax credit, meaning the base 2LT trim can be bought for under $50,000. However, that’s only if the dealer doesn’t mark it up.

Chevy-Blazer-EV-marked-up
Chevy Blazer EV 2LT (Source: Chevrolet)
Chevy-Blazer-EV-marked-up
Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: Chevrolet)

The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is being marked up at dealers

According to an analysis of national inventory data from CarsDirect, the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is being marked up, with some citing high demand. One Mukwonago, Wisconsin dealer has a 2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS listed at $70,215, or $10,000 over MSRP.

The dealer claims market adjustments are based on supply and demand “as well as the current market situation.”

Chevy-Blazer-EV-marked-up
2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS for sale in California (Source: Harbor Chevrolet)

And this is not uncommon; several dealers have the electric SUV listed for over $70,000. Dealerships in California and Illinois are also offering the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS at those prices. A dealer in California with the model listed at $71,161 is shown above.

Electrek’s Take

Is a $10,000 markup on the Blazer EV justified? The electric SUV is still very new to the market. Inventory data (from CarsDirect) shows around 550 listings in the US compared to over 7,600 for the gas-powered 2024 Blazer.

Top comment by Geoferret

Liked by 6 people

How many times do dealers (and OEMs) need to learn the same lessons? This short-term greed will again result in potential buyers being put off the vehicles and the brand permanently. While supply is extremely limited, the dealers will be able to sell a small handful at a premium and then inevitably a short time later, dealers will be disappointed in low sales volumes and lose interest in selling the vehicles. GM will be surprised that sales of the Blazer have not met expectations and they'll be forced to cut production or lower the MSRP below expectations. Get your dealers in line GM, or be prepared for failure... again.

View all comments

Meanwhile, many automakers are moving in the opposite direction with pricing. Tesla has been slashing prices all year, pressuring others to follow.

Ford just introduced a new incentive on the F-150 Lightning (with up to $15,00 in savings) after sales disappointed in the third quarter.

Hyundai slashed EV lease prices recently on the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, offering some of the cheapest rates since launching. The move came after Tesla introduced its own lease price cuts last week.

GM has struggled to ramp production of its Ultium-based models like the Blazer EV. The automaker revealed this week that it will push back Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV production at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan. The automaker says the move is “to better manage capital investment while aligning with evolving EV demand.”

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

GM

GM

GM designs and manufactures a few electric vehic…
General Motors

General Motors
Chevy Blazer EV Blazer EV

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising