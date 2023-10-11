 Skip to main content

Ford F-150 Lightning shoppers can save up to $15,000 with new incentive

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Oct 11 2023 - 12:26 pm PT
24 Comments
Ford-Lightning-incentive

If you’ve been eyeing Ford’s electric truck, this could be the time to make a move. Ford is offering up to $15,000 off the F-150 Lightning with a new incentive.

Ford offers new F-150 Lightning incentive

Ford introduced the new Lightning incentive last week, offering up to $7,500 for buying or leasing. This means you can take advantage of up to $15,000 in savings.

On Ford’s website, the 2023 F-150 Lightning Platinum trim features a $7,500 retail purchase incentive or an equal amount in Red Carpet Lease customer cash.

The Lariat also features a $7,500 incentive for purchasing but only $5,000 for leasing. Ford is offering $1,500 off the XLT model for leasing or purchasing, while the Pro has no incentive.

According to auto research platform CarsDirect, this is the largest discount offered on Ford’s electric truck. When the Lightning was first introduced, there were no deals available. Meanwhile, Ford was pushing for balloon financing with its Ford Options Plan.

Ford said in April the F-150 Lightning is eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit. Although the Platinum trim is over the $80,000 threshold, you can still save up to $15,000 combined on the loaded Lariat model. The incentives will run through January 2.

Ford-lightning-incentive
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning (Source: Ford)

The new deals come as Ford looks to increase output into the end of the year. Ford sold 3,503 electric pickups between July and September, down 45% from last year.


2023 Ford F-150 Lightning trim		Price
Pro$49,995
XLT$54,495
Lariat$69,995
Platinum$91,995
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning starting prices by trim (source: Ford)

Ford told Electrek last month that “F-150 Lightning production is starting to ramp after a six-week shutdown to expand the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center with limited deliveries across July and August.”

Ford-F-150-Lightning-Flash
Ford F-150 Lightning Flash (Source: Ford)

The automaker’s capacity seems to be picking up after introducing significant price incentives. Ford also introduced a new “Flash” trim for 2024 that hits the “sweet spots” with 320 miles of range, a loaded tech interior, and a heat pump, starting at $69,995. The Flash pulls features from the XLT and Lariat, combining them into one package for the right value.

Are you ready to take advantage of Ford’s best deal on the F-150 Lightning so far? You can use our link to reach out to find your electric truck at a great price near you today.

