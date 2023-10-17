Aventon Sinch.2 e-bike sees $300 discount, Greenworks electric chainsaw $300, more

A $300 discount on the new Aventon Sinch.2 e-bike lets you bring home one of its latest EVs for less at $1,499. The savings today are joined by a cordless electric Greenworks chainsaw at $300, alongside an ongoing chance to save on the Segway Max G2 Electric Scooter.

Aventon Sinch.2 e-bike sees $300 discount

Aventon’s autumn sale is in full gear, with a selection of its e-bikes receiving discounts, like the Sinch.2 e-bike for $1,499. Down from $1,799, today’s deal is not the lowest we have tracked for this model, however, it does land amongst some of the best prices we have seen, saving you $300 off the going rate. You’ll mostly find this e-bike available at its MSRP on third-party retail sites, with plenty of knock-off and copy-cat brands peppered in as well. While some sites may offer matching or even lower rates at some point in the future, for now this sale is the best opportunity to grab this reliable e-bike for a more affordable price. You can learn more by checking out our launch review.

Equipped with a 500W rear-hub motor (with 750W peak) and a 14Ah battery capacity, this upgraded e-bike is able to cruise up to top speeds of 20 MPH with a travel range of up to 55 miles on a single charge. Like all of Aventon’s e-bikes, this one comes with a pedal assist function – more specifically a torque sensor to measure the amount of force applied to pedaling in order to provide appropriate assistance. Built with a folding frame in the same manner as its previous model, it also comes with a wide array of features and accessories to further improve upon past designs like the newly added fenders over each of the wheels to combat adverse elements, as well as the rear storage rack to ensure what you carry with you, stays with you.

Save $100 on this electric Greenworks chainsaw

Through the end of the day, Best Buy offers the Greenworks 80V 18-inch Electric Chainsaw for $299.99. It normally sells for $400, and is dropping down to the best price of the year now at $100 off. This 80V cordless electric chainsaw will make quick work of firewood this fall as you prepare for winter. It can also handle felling branches and any other kind of maintenance on your yard, with an 18-inch chain that can handle 270 cuts on a single charge. Included in the box is one of the brand’s 4Ah batteries that’ll work with the rest of the Greenworks 80V ecosystem, as well as a rapid charger that can refuel it in just 60 minutes.

Segway Max G2 Electric Scooter has Apple Find My tech

Segway is now offering its Segway Max G2 Electric Scooter for $999.99 shipped. You can also take an extra $30 off if you sign up for the company’s free rewards program. This is down $300 or more from the usual $1,300 price tag, marking only the second discount so far. It’s the best since a launch markdown back in May, too. Today’s discount is also matched over at Best Buy.

Serving as a successor to the original Max scooter, Segway’s new offering comes equipped with some notable improvements. This time around there’s now an increased 22 MPH top speed, adding a little extra oomph to its predecessor’s 18 MPH speeds. You can also expect to travel further on a single charge thanks to a 43-mile range that’s close to twice the distance as before. It has a 1,000W motor that can handle up to 22% inclines, with pneumatic wheels also leading to a smoother ride. Segway also packs in some newer smart features, like Apple Find My support for some added peace of mind.

