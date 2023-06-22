Aventon Sinch.2 review: Is this new folding fat tire electric bike worth it?

When Aventon updated its popular Sinch folding electric bike for the latest generation, it brought in a number of new features while also leaving out a few choice options as well. So we’re taking a deep dive into testing the Aventon Sinch.2 to see how well the company’s new model works.

One of the great things about Aventon is that you aren’t only limited to listening to what I have to say about the bike – you can try it yourself too! Aventon has partnerships with hundreds of local bike shops around the US, so there’s a good chance that you’ll find an Aventon dealer near you.

That means you can test the bike out yourself to feel how it fits your own riding style.

But if you’ve got five minutes, then you might want to check out my video review below for an overview of the important points of this new model. That way, you’ll have a better idea of what to look for when you test one out yourself.

Aventon Sinch.2 video review

Aventon Sinch.2 tech specs

Motor: 750 W peak-rated geared hub motor

750 W peak-rated geared hub motor Top speed: 32 km/h (20 mph)

32 km/h (20 mph) Range: Up to 88 km (55 mi) on pedal assist

Up to 88 km (55 mi) on pedal assist Battery: 48V 14Ah (672 Wh) with LG cells

48V 14Ah (672 Wh) with LG cells Charge time: 4-5 hours

4-5 hours Max load: 136 kg (300 lb)

136 kg (300 lb) Frame: 6061 aluminum

6061 aluminum Suspension: RST spring suspension fork with 45 mm travel

RST spring suspension fork with 45 mm travel Brakes: Mechanical disc brakes

Mechanical disc brakes Extras: LCD with speedometer, battery gauge, PAS level indicator, odometer, trip meter, four-speed settings, thumb throttle, accompanying smartphone app, included rear racks and full fender set

LCD with speedometer, battery gauge, PAS level indicator, odometer, trip meter, four-speed settings, thumb throttle, accompanying smartphone app, included rear racks and full fender set Price: $1,799 from Aventon

What do I like about it?

There’s a lot to like about the Aventon Sinch.2. As a next-generation bike, it retains a lot of great features from the previous Aventon Sinch model and adds even more.

The step-through design makes it easy to mount, which is increasingly important for many different types of riders, such as those that carry bulky rear cargo or that have mobility issues that make it hard to swing a leg over a bike.

Despite the laid-back appearance, the decently powerful rear motor combined with the fat tires gives the bike plenty of on-road and off-road performance. That makes it both a comfort bike and a fun adventure-style bike, even if it isn’t quite as adventurous as Aventon’s full-size fat tire e-bikes.

I love that the company has included a torque sensor in the bike, which makes for a very nice upgrade to the pedal assist operation.

There are now four levels of pedal assist instead of five, but with the torque sensor is still a major upgrade because the pedal assist doesn’t just stick you in a preset speed based on pedal assist level. Instead, it actually modulates power in proportion to how hard you’re pedaling.

And I’m also a huge fan of Aventon’s turn signals, which they’ve included in the seat stay tubes at the rear of the frame. That’s a big value-added feature for me since the turn signals are both bright enough and far enough apart to actually be effective – something we don’t always see in other bike turn signals.

Aventon also decided to stop holding its rack and fenders back behind a paywall, instead including them as standard equipment. That’s another big win for value shoppers who can now include those often-demanded features in the cost of the bike instead of budgeting for adding them later.

And while this won’t affect your everyday riding, I’m also in love with the fact that Aventon brought their eco-friendly cardboard packaging to the Sinch.2. That means you can recycle everything in the box and aren’t left with a huge pile of Styrofoam to throw away after you’ve unboxed the bike.

What don’t I like about the bike?

While there are some major wins, there are also some areas that fell a bit short.

I wish Aventon had given the Sinch.2 the same hydraulic brakes from the Aventure line. Yes, I know the Sinch hasn’t had hydraulic brakes in the past, but this would have been a great time to add them. While mechanical brakes are just fine, there are major advantages to hydraulic brakes that would have been nice to see.

I also would have loved to see a bump up in battery capacity. The 48V 14Ah battery is sufficient, and it’s also nicely designed to pop up with a springloaded release when you turn the key. But as nicely designed as the battery is, extra range from a 17.5Ah battery would have been a nice upgrade and would have only required one extra row of battery cells in the pack.

Even so, the range is actually still pretty good, and the more effective pedal assist means you’ll be more likely to use some pedaling effort to stretch out the range. While I’m as guilty as the next guy for sometimes being overly reliant on the throttle, the Aventon Sinch’s pedal assist is efficient and a great way to extend those rides even further. The company says you’ll get 55 miles on the lowest power setting, but even a moderate power setting should easily still net you over 30 miles of range.

And that long range is partly due to the modest top speed of the bike. This is one last area where I can see room for improvement. The 20 mph (32 km/h) top speed isn’t unlockable to offer class 3 operation, meaning you’re stuck at around 20 mph on both throttle and pedal assist. I wish Aventon had given us the option to unlock a higher speed, especially for those of us that like to commute on long straightaways where a higher speed makes a big impact on trip time.

But to be fair, those three main complaints don’t take away too much from the bike and still leave us with a number of major improvements on an already great design.

Summary

To conclude, I’d say that the Aventon Sinch.2 is a very nice improvement over the previous Sinch, leaving us with the well-engineered frame and slick-looking design but bringing in more value components like the torque sensor and included accessories.

The bike is comfortable, easy to use and great for both recreational and utility riding. It offers good power, good range, and a great look.

All told, I think it’s a good deal for $1,799. Hydraulic disc brakes would have made me call it an even better deal, but you’re still getting a lot here. And the fact that you can actually try it at a local dealer can’t be ignored, as most e-bikes in this price range require you to order them on faith and internet reviews alone.