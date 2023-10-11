Kia EV3 and EV4 image leaked, revealing new all-electric vehicles

We are finally getting a glimpse of the new Kia electric vehicles set to join its growing lineup. A leaked image reveals the upcoming EV3 and EV4 before their debut tomorrow, October 12.

Kia teased an image of five electric vehicles earlier this month that it will show off at its upcoming EV Day.

The automaker explained it will unveil “three new small to medium electric models” at the event. On the far left, you can distinguish the brand’s first dedicated EV, the EV6, by its headlights.

On the far right is Kia’s flagship seven-seater EV9, which will be available to order in the US later this month. The EV9 will be available in four trims with an MSRP of $54,900. Kia claims the EV9 will be a “wake-up call” to the industry with true SUV capabilities, an 800V platform, bidirectional charging, and a tech-loaded spacious interior.

Given its headlights, we speculated that the compact EV5 SUV was up front. Kia revealed the EV5 in August in China, slated to compete with Tesla’s Model Y with a starting price of around $22,000 (159,800 yuan).

Kia’s new EV lineup to be revealed at EV Day (Source: The Korean Car Blog)

Kia plans to announce “detailed specifications” for the upcoming EV5 on EV Day tomorrow, October 12.

Kia reveals two new electric vehicles

With the EV6, EV9, and EV5 covered, that leaves two new electric vehicles. One appeared to be a sporty electric sedan (EV3), and the other a compact crossover to sit below the EV5 (EV4).

Kia’s compact electric crossover, the EV4, was recently spotted testing in the US. From the first looks, its design is influenced by the EV9, with a boxy Soul-like body.

You see stacked LED headlights through the heavy camo, similar to the larger EV9. Industry rumors suggest prices will be between $30,000 and $40,000, filling the gap left by the Soul EV.

The interior will likely include Kia’s digital cockpit with a modern dual-screen setup and the latest software.

Less is known about the EV3 electric sedan, but Kia has mentioned it will cover all segments with electric vehicles. Prices are expected to start under $30,000.

The South Korean automaker aims to launch 15 new EVs by 2027 to drive 1.6 million in sales by 2030. Kia is transitioning the brand into the electric era with a new logo, design, and strategy.

Kia’s EV Day will be a new annual tradition highlighting new electric vehicles, concepts, technology, and more. Stay tuned for more info as Kia unveils the full details at EV day tomorrow.

Source: The Korean Car Blog