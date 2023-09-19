Kia EV4 test drive spotted in the US, will it be the electric successor to the Soul?

A new Kia electric crossover was spotted testing in the US, which appears to be the upcoming EV4. The EV4 is expected to be Kia’s entry-level subcompact electric crossover with starting prices under $30,000.

Kia’s EV4 electric car spotted testing ahead of debut

Kia has already revealed its flagship EV9 electric SUV and smaller EV5, but an even more compact crossover is already out for testing.

The Kia EV4 was recently spotted in South Korea and Europe, revealing a smaller yet just as boxy design found on the EV9. Despite heavy camouflage, the electric crossover features vertically stacked LED headlights, likely including Kia’s “Star Map” DRLs.

You can also expect other elements from Kia’s new “Opposites United” design theme, like a full-length LED light bar in the rear and an updated Kia logo.

According to industry rumors, the EV4 is expected to start below $30,000. It’s likely to ride on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform (used for all-electric Kia and Hyundai models), but there’s speculation it could use a 400V platform to cut costs.

Sjoerd Knipping, vice president of marketing and product at Kia Europe, previously said, “Not all cars need 800V tech, so could we use our 400V tech in places? We need to see if the market segments we serve can be with derived platforms, or will there be a new platform?”

Another possibility is that Kia will offer two versions: a cheaper (400V) model and a more expensive (800V) version.

Although the new images don’t reveal anything new, the fact that it was spotted in the US could be telling in itself. Kia has yet to reveal if the EV5 will make the trip overseas, as it will be the automaker’s first EV built in China. Will the smaller EV4 take its place as an electric Soul replacement?

Inside, the EV4 is likely to sport a digital cockpit with dual screens, similar to what’s shown in the EV5. We’ll learn more about Kia’s EV4 when it’s officially revealed later this year or early 2024.

What other features do you want Kia to include in its compact electric crossover? Let us know in the comments.

Source: The Korean Car Blog / AutoExpress