Kia shares how EV9 trims and pricing will break down ahead of start of reservations this month

Days after announcing a concrete date for the start of reservations in the US this month, Kia has followed up with even more pertinent details surrounding the EV9 SUV, including its trim levels and pricing. Here’s the latest.

The EV9 is the upcoming, all-electric large SUV from Kia that has garnered a lot of hype and consumer interest since its debut this past March. Naturally, we have covered the SUV’s progress every step of the way, through deliveries in South Korea over the summer, plans for North American assembly, and production delays due to such high demand.

While we’ve seen the EV in action on roads and through cold weather testing, we have been lacking some of the major details surrounding the EV9, especially for consumers – trims and pricing.

In late September, Kia America shared that the EV9 would start at an MSRP of $54,900 and serve as a “wake-up call” to the industry thanks to its advanced 800 V E-GMP platform, bidirectional charging capabilities, and massive interior space – all at competitive pricing.

While we had since learned that reservations for the SUV would open in the US on October 16, we had yet to know how this market’s trim levels would break down and what pricing options beyond the base version would be. Today, we have our answer.

Kia shares pricing for five different EV9 trim levels

Per details from Kia America posted this afternoon, the EV9 will, in fact, begin reservations in the US on October 16 as the first EV from the Korean automaker assembled in North America. We’ve been talking about the details of this incoming SUV for months, so let’s skip right into the good stuff.

Here’s how the trims of the Kia EV9 will break down, complete with pricing:

EV9 Trim MSRP* Light RWD $54,900 Light Long Range RWD $59,200 Wind e-AWD $63,900 Land e-AWD $69,900 GT-Line e-AWD $73,900 * – Excluding $1,495 in destination fees

The single-motor RWD Light versions of the EV9 will offer 215 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, while the Long Range RWD version will offer 201 HP and a larger 99.8 kWh battery pack and captain’s chairs.

The dual-motor AWD trims deliver 379 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, plus a higher ground clearance of 7.8 inches. Additionally, a heat pump and heated steering wheel come equipped standard.

Finally, the GT-Line offers the same horsepower but with torque vectoring AWD and a bolstered 516 lb-ft of torque. Kia has plenty more details you can peruse in today’s press release, but one last key detail we are missing is the EPA estimated range for all these trims.

We are sure to learn more about that in the coming weeks as reservations begin. Speaking of which – US consumers can secure their own EV9 now that they know the pricing above by putting a fully refundable $750 deposit down, which includes a pretty sweet welcome package if you place a rezzie before November 27, 2023. Per Kia:

Customers who make a reservation request through November 27, 2023 will be eligible to receive a suite of gifts after their purchase or lease of an EV9, including a Webasto Go Dual Voltage Portable EV Charger, a complimentary three-year Kia Maintenance Plan, and one year of available Digital Features & Services. All customers purchasing or leasing the all-new EV9 will receive a 1,000-kWh charging credit with Electrify America.

Reservations open at 10 a.m. PST on October 16 and can be made at kia.com.