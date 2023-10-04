Kia is unveiling a new EV lineup next week, here’s what we know so far

Two new Kia electric vehicles will debut at the automaker’s EV Day in Korea next week. One will be a sporty-looking electric sedan, and the other an electric crossover. Here’s what we know about the new EVs so far.

Kia is holding its EV Day next week in Yeoju, Korea, to highlight its global electric vehicle vision. The South Korean firm said Tuesday it will unveil “three new small to medium electric models” at the event.

The event will mark “the beginning of what is set to become an annual tradition” of showcasing new EVs, concepts, and tech.

We will finally get a detailed overview of Kia’s entire EV lineup. From the promo images teased Tuesday, you can see five electric models.

On the far left is clearly the EV6 sedan, given its headlights. The far right shows the brand’s flagship EV9, while the model up front appears to be the new Kia EV5.

Kia unveiled its EV5 at the Chengdu Motor Show in China in August. The electric SUV is expected to compete with Tesla’s Model Y in China with a starting price of around $22,000 (159,800 yuan).

Ahead of its debut on November 17, Kia will provide “detailed specifications of the EV5” at the event next week.

Kia teases new electric vehicles (Source: Kia)

Kia to unveil two new electric vehicles at EV Day

With three models covered, that leaves two new EV models. One appears to be a sporty electric sedan, the other a compact crossover to sit below the EV5.

An entry-level subcompact electric crossover was recently spotted testing in the US, slated as the EV3 or EV4. The images reveal a boxy design influenced by the EV9 but in a smaller package.

You could see the new EV’s stacked LED headlights despite being heavily camouflaged. According to rumors, the compact crossover is expected to start at around $30,000 to $40,000. It could also serve as the dedicated electric successor to Kia’s Soul.

Inside will likely feature Kia’s digital cockpit with dual screens, similar to the EV5. Little is known about the electric sedan, but Kia has previously said it will “have coverage in all major segments.”

The EV3 or EV4 is tipped to ride on Hyundai’s new Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA), which will support 13 new dedicated EVs from the Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands.

Kia aims to sell 1.6 million EVs annually by 2030, with 15 new electric models by 2027. Since 2021, Kia has undergone a “full-scale transformation,” including a new logo, product, and design strategy.

The results are paying off, as it posted its 14th straight month of YOY sales growth in September in the US. Kia had its best third quarter ever and looks to keep the momentum going.

We’ll learn more about Kia’s new electric models at EV Day on October 12. Check back for more information.