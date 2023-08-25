Kia EV5 officially unveiled, check out the new compact electric SUV

Kia officially unveiled its new compact electric SUV, the EV5, at the Chengdu Motor Show on Friday. The new EV5 is a family-friendly electric SUV influenced by the flagship EV9. Check out the official images below.

Kia unveils its new compact electric SUV, the EV5

We’ve been tracking Kia’s new electric SUV for several months now after Kia released the EV5 in concept form in March.

Leaked images from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed the new SUV in production form earlier this month that looked eerily similar to the concept (and the EV9).

At the Chengdu Motor Show in China, the Kia EV5 made its global debut, showing a compact EV built for the electric era. Kia says the EV5 “brings a new era of electric mobility to the compact SUV sector to meet the needs of millennial families.”

Taking inspiration from the brand’s new “Opposites United” design philosophy, the same shown in the flagship EV9, the electric SUV arrives with a bold, rugged look.

Up front, you will notice Kia’s new “Tiger Face,” replacing its signature “Tiger Nose” grille shown in older models.

Kia EV5 electric SUV (Source: Kia)

The new design can be seen in every angle with robust fenders and broad shoulder lines. Meanwhile, the pushed-back D-pillars (the rear) give the EV5 more interior space, highlighting the SUV’s versatility.

Toward the back, an extended and lowered spoiler preserves the SUV’s distinctive profile while enhancing aerodynamic efficiency.

Kia EV5 (Source: Kia)

The EV5 will come in nine glossy color options and an ivory-silver matte option. The glossy colors include snow white pearl, clear white, starry night black, magma red, ivory silver, frost blue, iceberg green, tide blue, and shale grey.

Kia EV5 (Source: Kia)

An interior designed to live in

Through its research, Kia discovered millennial householders consider the interior of their electric SUV as an additional “room” to live in rather than just a means of getting from point A to point B.

Kia EV5 interior (Source: Kia)

As such, Kia interior designers reimagined the EV5’s interior, taking inspiration from the larger EV9 with an interior space that’s closer to a “home lounge than a traditional car cabin.”

The EV5 includes variable mood lighting that you can adjust on a brightness scale of 0 to 10 with ten different curated shades. When active, the lightning adjusts to the vehicle’s drive modes, dims in low light, and alerts the driver when going over the speed limit.

Kia EV5 interior (Source: Kia)

Boasting a new dashboard design, the EV5 features a modern infotainment setup with dual displays, similar to the EV9.

The rear bench can fold completely flat, enabling a spacious cargo area with additional under-floor storage options.

Kia EV5 interior space (Source: Kia)

Highlights and features

Although Kia didn’t reveal powertrain details, it’s expected to ride on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, the same used for the EV6 and IONIQ 5.

The leaked MIIT data shows that the Chinese model will be powered by a 214 hp (160 kW) single electric motor with 310 Nm torque. It’s also expected to use BYD’s Blade LFP batteries, although Kia has yet to confirm this.

Kia EV5 rear view (Source: Kia)

The base version is expected to have more battery capacity than the EV6 (77.4 kWh), reaching upwards of 82 kWh. Meanwhile, a longer-range variant is expected to come with over 600 km (373 miles) range.

At 4,615 mm long, 1,875 mm wide, and 1,715 mm tall, the EV5 will compete directly against Tesla’s Model Y (4,750 mm L, 1,921 mm W, 1,624 mm H).

The new electric SUV will sit between the Niro EV and EV6 in the brand’s lineup. According to reports, it’s expected to start at around 57 million won (around $42,600). If this is the case, it will be cheaper than the Model Y, which starts at just under $49,000 in China.

Kia will launch the EV5 in China later this year, while further details are expected to be unveiled at Kia EV day, slated for October. Check back for more as we get closer to Kia’s EV event.