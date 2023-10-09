Quick Charge Podcast: October 9, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Over 1,000 Tesla Gigafactory Berlin workers reportedly join union effort
- Early Tesla Cybertruck goes for $400,000 at auction
- Tesla shares 7 minutes of Cybertruck off-roading
- Tesla manages to greatly improve camera quality on its cars through software update
- Volkswagen is releasing an electric Transporter next year using Ford’s EV components
- Lucid delivers its first Air Sapphire EVs as Tesla Model S Plaid gains a new rival
- Mercedes-Maybach EVs to transport passengers to and from paid carbon neutral trips to space
