Lucid delivers its first Air Sapphire EVs as Tesla Model S Plaid gains a new rival

The first customers are receiving their new Lucid Air Sapphire EVs as deliveries began this weekend. With over 1,200 hp, this luxury electric super-sports sedan is set to take on the best, including Tesla’s Model S Plaid. But it will cost you.

After teasing fans with a tri-motor performance version of its (already incredibly fast) Air sedan, the first customer deliveries began this weekend.

Lucid revealed in August that the Air Sapphire would boast 1,234 hp and 1,430 lb-ft of torque, enabling a 0-60 mph in 1.89 seconds. That’s quicker than the Tesla Model S Plaid at 1.99 seconds.

“The world’s first fully electric luxury super-sports sedan” features a newly developed twin-drive unit with included torque vectoring, according to Lucid.

To test its claim, the folks at Hagerty put the Lucid Air Sapphire up against the Tesla Model S Plaid, Buggati Chiron, and Ducatti motorcycle in a quarter-mile. After seeing it smoke some of the fastest production cars on the market, Hagerty hailed it as the “quickest production car” they’ve ever seen.

Lucid Air Sapphire (Source: Lucid)

First customers receive their Lucid Air Sapphire models

Lucid held a media event this weekend at Sonoma Raceway to celebrate the first Air Sapphire deliveries. Members of the press were invited to experience the new high-performance EV.

The Lucid Air Sapphire comes loaded with features including:

900V charging system.

Retuned front and rear springs, bushings, anti-roll bars, and steering software.

Torque vectoring control algorithms and traction control are developed in-house.

Revised front and rear suspension geometry to provide heightened steering response.

Unique adaptive damper control software and tuning for ABS, stability control, brake booster, and electronic power steering (EPS).

New carbon ceramic brakes: Front 420mm rotors with 10-piston calipers, rear 390mm rotors with 4-piston calipers.

Bespoke Aero Sapphire wheels, with diameters of 20 inches in the front and 21 inches in the rear, paired with co-developed Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires with a special Sapphire-specific compound

An aluminum roof was introduced to reduce total vehicle weight and lower the center of gravity.

Unique Sapphire-themed on-screen display presenting a lineup of four drive modes – Smooth, Swift, Sapphire, and Track – each influencing the character of the car and behavior of suspension, steering, brakes, torque vectoring, peak power, and torque, and thermal controls.

Elegant and intuitive Lucid UX with 34-inch floating Glass Cockpit.

DreamDrive Pro, Lucid’s advanced driver assistance system, with 30+ features and future-ready hardware, including the first automotive LIDAR in North America.

21-speaker Surreal Sound Pro immersive audio system with Dolby Atmos compatibility.

Thanks to its upgraded drive unit, the Lucid Air Sapphire can go 0-100 mph in 3.84 seconds and a quarter mile in 8.95 s. With an efficiency of 3.61 mi-kWh, the high-performance EV can drive up to 427 miles on a single charge.

Compared to the Tesla Model S Plaid, the Lucid Sapphire has over 200 more horespower, but it will cost you.

Horsepower 0-60 mph

(s) Quarter mile

(s) Top Speed

(mph) Price Lucid Air Sapphire 1,234 1.89 8.95 205 $249,00 Tesla Model S Plaid 1,020 1.99 9.23 200 $89,990

The price difference is significant (more than double). The Lucid Air Sapphire costs $249,000, while the Tesla Model S Plaid costs $108,490.

The good news? Lucid is offering special lease and purchase offers on 2023 Air Pure and select Touring and Grand Touring through the end of the month. You can use our link to find a great deal near you.