Mercedes-Maybach EVs to transport passengers to and from paid carbon neutral trips to space

Mercedes-Maybach announced it has partnered up with Space Perspective – a carbon neutral space travel experience company – in which the former’s EVs will eventually transport thousands of ticketed customers to and from their journeys beyond the sky.

If you’ve ever gotten inside an EV from Mercedes or better yet, a Mercedes-Maybach, you may have experienced an interior and acceleration sounds that could be described as nothing short of space-like. The German luxury automaker has taken a futuristic approach to its design aesthetic while still staying true to quality it’s known for, especially under its top-tier Maybach sub-brand.

As Mercedes Group AG continues to expand its lineup of all-electric EQS vehicles, Mercedes-Maybach is taking those models and reimagining them for an entirely new echelon of comfort and style. We’ve already seen premium versions of the the EQS SUV – complete with a murdered out all black version.

Now, Mercedes-Maybach is taking its space age technology to a whole other level, transporting ticketed civilians to and from their ballooned launches into space.

Space Perspective founder and co-CEO Jane Poynter and Mercedes-Maybach head Daniel Lescow / Credit: Mercedes/Maybach

Mercedes-Maybach and Space Perspective team up

Mercedes-Maybach shared details of its latest partnership today in which it will provide EV shuttles to paying “Explorers” from Space Perspective’s facilities to the capsule launch site on Florida’s Space Coast.

Space Perspective is an atmospheric tourism company founded in 2019 by human spaceflight veterans Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum, who have been working to make human spaceflight safer and more accessible for Earthlings. The company’s Spaceship Neptune consists of a pressurized capsule that holds eight customers and one captain and includes a meal and cocktail service.

The vessel is propelled slowly and safely to an elevation of 100,000 feet by a giant SpaceBalloon – all without any carbon emissions. When these space-destined customers travel to and from the launch site, they will continue to do so without emissions thanks to the Mercedes-Maybach EVs. Per Space Perspective founder and co-CEO Jane Poynter:

Pairing our all-electric Spaceship Neptune with the all-electric Mercedes-Maybach represents a sustainable and inspiration-filled future, not to mention a heightened overall experience for Space Perspective Explorers.

Looking ahead, Space Perspective will continue uncrewed test flights this year as it prepares for launches with human crew in 2024. By the end of next year, the futuristic tourism company is aiming to begin commercial flights for over 1,650 customers who have already purchased their tickets to space – and Mercedes-Maybach will now be the automaker transporting them there.