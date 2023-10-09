 Skip to main content

Tesla shares 7 minutes of Cybertruck off-roading

Fred Lambert  | Oct 9 2023
Tesla has released a seven-minute livestream of two Cybertruck electric pickup trucks off-roading in Mexico.

Last week, we reported that two Tesla Cybertrucks were spotted in Baja California, Mexico.

We wrote that we suspected Tesla brought the vehicles to this location to test the electric pickup’s suspension in tough off-road conditions.

Our suspicion was based on Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinting that the automaker might test the Cybertruck in Baja back in 2020 – a few months after the truck’s original unveiling:

We’re working on increasing dynamic air suspension travel for better off-roading. Needs to kick butt in Baja.

By “Baja,” he is referring to the Baja 1000 rally – one of the toughest off-road rallies in the world.

While not entering the rally just yet, more than three years later, Tesla finally tested the Cybertruck in Baja and released a seven-minute-long video of the off-road testing:

Unfortunately, they did it on X’s new live-streaming feature, which has some very poor video quality at times.

But we can still see Tesla’s test drivers pushing the electric pickup trucks with some impressive maneuvers.

Top comment by Gene

Liked by 8 people

I've spent the last 40 years traveling Baja extensively. Back in 2019, when Tesla installed all the Destination Chargers, I was very pleased to see how well chosen every one of the locations were. They really could not have made better choices with the exception of Mulege. Mulege is a great choice, just not the hotel that they chose.

Sadly, more and more routes are being paved. As the saying in Baja (and this is from the natives there) goes, "Bad roads bring good people, good roads bring bad people".

View all comments

You can see the Cybertruck drifting at times and taking some very aggressive turns in a nimble way for a full-size truck.

The Cybertruck is expected to have a rugged and versatile air suspension that should make it both comfortable to drive on the road with different loads and towing weights, and able to handle hard off-roading conditions like those showcased in this video.

Electrek got a first look at the Cybertruck suspension on a release candidate unit earlier this year.

The fact that Tesla’s official account shared the video might also be a good sign that the automaker is trying to create some more hype ahead of finally starting deliveries, which Musk first signaled would come by the end of Q3, but we are already in Q4.

