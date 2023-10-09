GAC Aion begins deliveries of tri-motor Hyper SSR supercar that goes 0-100 km/h in 1.9 seconds

Just over a year after unveiling its ultra-fast Hyper SSR supercar, GAC Aion has officially launched their EV in China and begun first deliveries. Available in three different versions, this supercar boasts some seriously impressive specs, including a 900V platform and a blistering 0-100 km/h time.

Every time we at Electrek post something about GAC-Aion, it’s usually some form of industry leading technology. The brand exists as an all-electric marque of Guangzhou Automobile Corporation (GAC) Group and currently sells five electric vehicles, including the Aion LX Plus, which offers an impressive 626 miles of range (NEDC).

In addition to manufacturing EVs GAC Aion has also developed impressive charging technology in China. Last summer, the company unveiled a 480 kW DC fast charger, which can charge its Aion V SUV from 30–80% in under five minutes. The automotive technology has also joined Chinese competitors like NIO and CATL in entering the battery swap segment.

While a majority of Aion’s EV offerings have been SUVs to date, it shared plans for a supercar called the Hyper SSR in September of 2022 alongside the beginning of presales. Now, a year later, GAC Aion has delivered the all-electric supercar alongside some specs that are sure to turn some heads.

Hyper SSR to compete with Rimac Nevera, Tesla Roadster

That is, if Tesla ever successfully delivers its long-promised second-generation Roadster. The Rimac Nevera now has some serious competition as GAC Aion began deliveries of the Hyper SSR to customers in China today.

Although GAC Aion originally announced two versions of the Hyper SSR when it originally debuted, we’ve since learned that consumers will actually be able to choose from three variants, priced as follows:

Hyper SSR – RMB 1,286,000 ($176,380)

Hyper SSR Sprint – RMB 1,386,000 ($190,100)

Hyper SSR Ultimate – 1,686,000 ($231,250)

In addition to official pricing, the automaker shared that the supercar comes equipped with SiC chips within a 900V platform, helping power an electric drive assembly that boasts maximum efficiency of 94.5%.

“SSR” stands for “super, sport, race,” which could also be the individual names of each of the EV’s three motors, combining for over 900 kW of power and 12,000 Nm of torque. For comparison, that’s double the advertised torque of Tesla’s incoming Roadster, which is also supposed to go 0-100 km/h in 2.1 seconds.

The standard Hyper SSR can acceleration to that speed in 2.3 seconds, while the Sprint and Ultimate versions can do so in a blistering 1.9 seconds. GAC Aion still has some work to do if it wants to best the Rimac Nevera, as that EV has already achieved a world record 0-100 km/h in 2.86 seconds (amongst a dozen other records).

With deliveries now underway in China, this will be supercar to keep an eye thanks to its aggressive, all electric speed. What do you guys think?