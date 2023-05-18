 Skip to main content

Elon Musk hints at new Tesla Roadster beating Rimac Nevara’s new records

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | May 18 2023 - 7:34 am PT
17 Comments

Elon Musk is hinting at the next-generation Tesla Roadster beating Rimac Nevara’s newly achieved performance records.

We are getting more news about the next-gen Roadster in the last few days than we have in over a year.

After many delays, CEO Elon Musk was asked about it by a Tesla shareholder at the company’s annual meeting yesterday, and he released a new timeline:

We expect to complete the engineering and design of the next-generation Tesla Roadster this year and hopefully, this is not a commitment, but hopefully start production next year.

Musk added that it will be “sick” and reiterated that it will be equipped with the “SpaceX package,” which supposedly includes cold air thrusters to improve acceleration and handling.

Interestingly, right after the announcement, Rimac announced that its own electric hypercar, the Nevara, has just beat a bunch of new records.

The list of performance records is impressive:

Rimac records
Credit: Rimac Automobili

Even though they operate in vastly different segments considering the Nevara starts at $2 million and Tesla said the Roadster would start at $250,000, there’s been a bit of a rivalry between the Nevara and next-gen Roadster.

Rimac reportedly updated its plans for the Concept_Two, which became the Nevara, after seeing what Tesla had done with the new Roadster.

Top comment by Blorft

Liked by 6 people

Should we believe this

Really? Do we have to ask that?

It was announced six years ago. For the 2020 model year, which means it should have been delivered at least three years ago.

And they say that they "expect" to complete the engineering and design this year? And "hopefully" start production next year, when it would be four years late?

No, we should not believe this. I can't believe that has to be said after all this time, but we should no longer believe anything Tesla or Musk say about this car. It's practically the definition of vaporware.

View all comments

Now the rivalry continues as Musk was asked if the next-gen Tesla Roadster would beat the Nevera’s newly established 0-60 mph acceleration record, and the CEO answered simply “lol”:

It would hint at Tesla planning for the new Roadster to have a quicker acceleration.

Not only could it beat a 0-60 mph acceleration in 1.74 seconds, but some have suggested an acceleration as quick as 1.1 seconds for a Roadster equipped with the SpaceX package.

Should we believe this, or is it a fairy tale like the Roadster has been for the last six years? Let us know in the comments section below.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Roadster all-electric hypercar

Tesla Roadster all-electric hypercar

Tesla Roadster is an all-electric hypercar devel…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger