GAC Aion begins sales of LX Plus SUV with 1,008 km (626 miles) NEDC range for just over $72,000

Chinese EV automaker GAC Aion announced the start of sales for its anticipated SUV, the LX Plus. After announcing an NEDC range of 1,000 km this past November, GAC Aion has now shared a slightly longer range alongside other specs for Chinese consumers, including pricing.

Aion is an all-electric marque of Guangzhou Automobile Corporation (GAC) Group. Currently, the automaker sells five electric SUVs and sedans not including its new electric SUV. This does include a standard version of the LX that debuted in 2019.

When GAC unveiled its Aion V Plus SUV in 2021 as an upgraded version of the V with a faster charging battery, it promised 1,000 km of range. However, GAC’s website shows range options of 500, 600, and 702 km of NEDC range.

This past November, GAC Aion announced its latest revamp would be coming to the LX SUV. At the time, we learned the LX Plus would feature Aion’s previously showcased charging capabilities alongside an extended range of 1,000 km – all within the same size battery pack as the current LX model.

Still some details such as pricing were not revealed. Now, as GAC Aion looks to begin official sales of the LX Plus SUV in China, we have a better idea of the impressive specs and MSRPs consumers can expect.

Source: GAC Aion

Top-tier GAC Aion SUV arrives with 144.4 kWh battery, 1,008 km range

The news of sales opening was pointed out by CnEVPost, who also shared some details from GAC Aion regarding its new SUV. The company stated that the 144.4 kWh pack has an energy density of 205 Wh/kg, claiming the LX Plus is “the world’s longest-range production vehicle.”

The top-tier version of the new electric SUV will feature the energy-dense pack, which promises an NEDC range of over 1,000 km. As you can see from the chart above, it is also the only option to feature a sponge silicon anode.

What may be more interesting is that GAC Aion is promising this range and energy density from a standard ternary pack rather than a solid-state battery, probably a reason for its large size. Regardless, that sort of range is an impressive feat, although it’s rated by a less strict NEDC compared to the EPA for instance.

The 1,008 km version of the LX Plus will start at an MSRP of RMB 459,600 ($~72,300), and is available for sale and test drives in China now.

Electrek’s Take

I’d be interested to see what this SUV’s range comes out to from another driving cycle that isn’t the NEDC. I’d guess it’s a lot shorter range than 1,008 km, but even so, GAC Aion is making moves overseas.

I’m sure the 144.4 kWh battery pack helps, but achieving energy density in the same battery footprint as its predecessor should be recognized, especially since it’s not using solid-state technology like some of its Chinese competitors are promising.

This is also a crossover SUV too, not a sedan. Another factor to recognize. Regardless of how real the NEDC range is, and the fact that GAC Aion has shared zero intentions of expanding to other markets, this is a noteworthy story because it’s yet another Chinese automaker pushing the limits of EV range technology.

Lucid has delivered 520 miles of EPA range in the US, but it will cost you $100,000 more than this SUV from GAC Aion. What I’m getting at is this – EV battery technology is developing handsomely all over the world, especially in China. The LX Plus, alongside EVs from NIO, XPeng, Lucid, and yes, even Tesla are all reaching new battery feats in energy density, safety, and performance.

It’s only a matter of time before these technologies become common in EVs, making them less expensive for consumers, and that’s exciting for the prospect of EV adoption.

