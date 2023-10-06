Podcast: new cheaper Model Y, Tesla price cuts, EV delivery numbers

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss a new cheaper Tesla Model Y, further Tesla price cuts, and bunch of EV delivery numbers, and more.
Today’s episode is sponsored by AMP, makers of Energy Management solutions for E-Mobility products.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q3 numbers, misses expectations
- Cheapest Model Y ever? Tesla starts selling Model Y RWD in US for $44k
- Tesla prices keep dropping, Model 3 & Y now at lowest prices ever
- Is Powerwall 3 a precursor to Tesla finally going V2G?
- Tesla expands Cybertruck testing all the way to Mexico, adds new accessories
- Tesla Semi update: About 70 built to date, use Cybertruck parts, and more
- Tesla wants gov to deploy infrastructure at Giga Mexico site, possible holdup
- Tesla manages to weasel its way out of the Full Self-Driving class action
- Confirmed: Hyundai Motor Group is latest automaker adopting NACS
- You will soon get up to $7,500 EV tax credit at purchase rather than a return
- GM releases Q3 numbers, Bolt leads the way while Ultium finally ramps
- Rivian (RIVN) EV deliveries climb in Q3 to beat estimates, on track to hit annual guidance
- Ford unveils F-150 Lightning ‘Flash’ 320-mile range, high-tech cabin, heat pump for $70K
- Rivian improves towing, range estimates, and introduces new UI in latest update
- Lucid Motors launches RWD Air Pure variant, its most affordable trim that still offers tons of range
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments