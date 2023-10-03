Tesla expands Cybertruck testing all the way to Mexico, adds new accessories

Tesla has expanded Cybertruck testing all the way to Mexico – in Baja California, at the starting point of a rally in which Elon Musk hinted the Cybertruck would perform well. The automaker also seems to be testing new accessories.

We expect Tesla to announce the Cybertruck launch event very soon, but in the meantime, the automaker seems to be continuing to test its electric pickup truck.

Prototypes have primarily been spotted in California and Texas throughout the year, but recently, the test program seems to have expanded.

A Cybertruck was spotted in Ohio this weekend, and it appears the same truck made it all the way to Florida. That’s the furthest east we have seen one of these trucks go.

Now, a couple of Cybertrucks have even been spotted in Mexico.

Erik Johnson posted on Facebook two pictures of two Cybertrucks charging at a resort in Ensenada, Mexico.

That’s actually the starting point of the Baja 1000 rally – one of the toughest off-road rallies in the world and an event that CEO Elon Musk referenced when talking about testing the Cybertruck’s suspension.

In 2020, the CEO hinted that Tesla might test the truck in Baja:

We’re working on increasing dynamic air suspension travel for better off-roading. Needs to kick butt in Baja.

The rally is still a few months away, but Tesla could be testing the water on the local terrain.

The same truck with the graffiti decal also appears to feature an accessory bar on top and what could be a Starlink antenna – better seen in this picture of the same truck.

Starlink, a satellite-based internet service made by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has a plan option for road vehicles, and it could be a particularly good match for Cybertruck owners who will want to take the electric vehicle off-grid.

