Lucid Motors launches RWD Air Pure variant, its most affordable trim that still offers tons of range

This morning, Lucid Motors has announced the launch and immediate start of sales for a new rear-wheel drive (RWD) variant of its Air Pure sedan. Today’s latest trim closes out the lineup of Lucid’s flagship EV, now offering a variety of trims from the RWD pure, the the tri-motor Sapphire. Don’t get it twisted, though, this “most affordable” Lucid model delivers more range than nearly any other EV on the market.

Today’s model announcement seemingly puts a bookend on the first iteration of the Lucid Air sedan – a journey that started over seven years ago when the EV prototype was first announced. Lucid’s initial dream of delivering the Air came to fruition in the fall of 2021, when the appropriately named Dream Editions of the sedan began rolling off its assembly lines in Arizona.

Those limited edition launch models have since been followed by the Air Grand Touring, Touring, and lowest tier Pure trims, not the mention the incoming speed demon Sapphire, and some cool limited edition color schemes in between.

As we await first deliveries (and hopefully test drives) of the pinnacle Air Sapphire model, Lucid has taken expanded its product offering in the opposite direction as well. While the Air Pure was always Lucid’s most affordable EV, it still costs over $80,000.

Today, Lucid has unveiled a more affordable RWD version of the Air Pure that is still outside of most consumers budgets, but hold the new crown as the American automaker’s lowest price EV. Did we mention it can deliver 410 miles of range on a single charge?

Credit: Lucidmotors.com

Lucid announces RWD Air Pure starting at $77,400

Yes, there might still be some sticker shock there, but remember this is Lucid Motors – a relatively young automaker that continues to wow consumers with its attention to luxury while easily delivering some of the most impressive EV technology on the market. You get what you pay for.

While Lucid does eventually plan to sell vehicles that are priced more friendly for the average consumer, it needs to sell the more expensive ones first to ensure it can keep the lights on and inevitable scale into the juggernaut it hopes we be someday. Tesla did it too, but it wasn’t easy… or cheap.

That said, today’s debut of Lucid’s RWD Air Pure is a step in that direction. At nearly $78,000, this sedan is still in the luxury echelon as a viable option for consumers with money ti blow, but it’s ever closer to Lucid offering an EV under $70k, then $60k and so on. Prospective customers that have the money should not be disappointed with the new Air Pure, despite it only having one motor.

It can still deliver 430 horsepower, accelerate 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, and replenish 150 miles of range after a mere 12 minutes on a DC fast charger. Oh, it also offers 410 miles of all electric range, on par with its dual motor counterpart and significantly better than its Touring sibling (384 mi. EPA range). Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson spoke to today’s announcement of the RWD variant:

The new Lucid Air Pure RWD has it all; style and technology, range and performance, space and practicality. I’m delighted that the most accessible Air surpasses the range of any other electric car from any other brand. With a starting price of $77,400, I believe that this new addition to the Lucid Air lineup is the car so many have been waiting for.

According to Lucid, the RWD Air Pure is already in production and available to purchase immediately. What do you think? Welcomed news, or are your eyes glazing over until you see those Lucid MSRPs go down even further?