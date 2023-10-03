Ford unveils F-150 Lightning ‘Flash’ w/ 320 mi range, high-tech cabin, starts under $70K

A new electric truck will make its debut in Ford’s portfolio next year: the F-150 Lightning Flash. The new all-electric truck features a tech-focused interior and long-range capabilities at the correct value.

After discovering a trademark filing earlier this year, we suspected Ford was creating something special to go by the name “F-150 Flash.”

Ford confirmed Tuesday that the F-150 Lightning Flash will join the automaker’s electric truck lineup in 2024. With over 100 years of experience building trucks, Ford has learned a thing or two.

One of the most important is to listen to the customer. Ford learned what its customers were looking for and plans to meet the demands.

The electric Flash has a tech-oriented interior, including a 15.5-inch touchscreen, Band & Olufsen sound system, Intelligent Access, and a wireless charging pad.

Ford’s available BlueCruise 1.2 hands-free driving includes lane change assist and in-lane parking.

Addition tech includes Ford’s Tow Tech Package with Pro Trailer Backup Assist, a Power tailgate, a tailgate step with a work surface, and a heat pump to optimize energy use.

With an extended-range battery, the 2024 Ford F-150 Flash has 320 miles of EPA-estimated range. The Flash is slated to sit above the XLT trim with several features pulled from both the XLT and Lariat variants.

Ford F-150 Lightning Flash hits the sweet spot

Ford says the F-150 Flash hits the “sweet spot” for customers looking for an electric truck with modern features at the right value.

The new electric truck will start at $69,995, making it eligible for the EV tax credit provided by the IRA. Ford announced earlier this year the F-150 Lightning is eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit while the Mustang Mach-E is eligible for $3,750.

Ford’s MY24 Lightning lineup now includes the Pro, XLT, Flash, Lariat, and Platinum. In early 2024, online orders will begin for the following models.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning trim Price Pro $49,995 XLT $57,495 Flash $69,995 Lariat $77,495 Platinum $89,995 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning starting prices by trim (source: Ford)

All F-150 Lightning trims except the Platinum trim qualify for the EV tax credit. The Platinum exceeds the IRA’s $80,000 threshold.

Ford F-150 Lightning lineup (Source: Ford)

Ford continues to listen to its customers, releasing unique new electric models like the Mustang Mach-E Rally and limited-edition matte black F-150 Lightning to serve different markets.

The automaker’s Model e EV segment is focusing on improving product offers while adapting to meet customers’ demands. Buyers’ habits are changing as preferences shift toward digital, software-defined experiences.

Following a six-week shutdown to retool its Rouge electric vehicle center, Ford says it’s accelerating F-150 Lightning production to relieve backlog.