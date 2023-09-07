Honda announces deal with Tesla to adopt NACS connector

Honda announced that it will adopt the Tesla-designed NACS connector in its electric vehicles in North America.

The Japanese automaker had already signaled that the move to NACS was coming, but now it has secured a deal with Tesla.

Tesla opened its proprietary connector (NACS) in North America last year with the hope it would become the charging standard for electric vehicles in the region.

Over the last few months, many automakers, starting with Ford, announced that they would adopt the standard starting in 2025 in order to secure access to the Tesla Supercharger network.

Today, Honda has added its name of the list of automakers adopting NACS.

The Japanese automaker wrote in a press release:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that it has reached an agreement with Tesla, Inc. to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for the charging port of its EV models that will go on sale in North America starting from 2025.

Before signing this deal with Tesla, the company had already indicated that it would be coming since it depends on GM for its next EVs in North America, and the American automakers already announced NACS adoption.

Honda appears to have reached the same deal as every other automaker who announced deals with Tesla – meaning that its EV owners will have access to a CCS to NACS adapter starting next year, and the connector will be integrated into its EVs starting in 2025:

In 2025, Honda is planning to launch a new EV model in North America equipped with a NACS port. From that point forward, Honda will continue adopting NACS standards for its models. EV models the company will launch in North America before 2025, which will be equipped with a Combined Charging System (CCS) port, are also being developed to be compatible with the NACS through the use of a charging adaptor.

Honda was one of the seven major automakers to announce a new charging network in North America to compete with Tesla’s Supercharger network.

Despite that announcement, NACS’ momentum appears to be too strong for automakers not to adopt it as evidenced by this new announcement by the Japanese automaker.