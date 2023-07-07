Mercedes-Benz adopts Tesla’s NACS, first German automaker to do so

Mercedes-Benz announced the adoption of Tesla’s NACS connector in its electric vehicles in North America starting in 2025.

It is the first German automaker to jump on board.

Over the last month, there has been a wave of automakers that have announced the adoption of Tesla’s NACS connector, starting with Ford, followed by GM, Rivian, and Volvo.

The big German automakers seemed to be holding out – although Volkswagen said that it was in discussions with Tesla about it.

Now one of them has officially joined the ranks of NACS: Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes-Benz made a series of EV charging announcements today. The bullet points are:

Mercedes-Benz to integrate North American Charging Standard (NACS) in its electric vehicle lineup – introduction in North America starting 2025

Mercedes-Benz drivers gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America beginning in 2024

Mercedes-Benz to simultaneously expand new Mercedes-Benz Charging Network with more than 2,500 high-power chargers in North America to provide a best-in-class charging experience

First Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging sites to open in Q4 2023 for both Mercedes-Benz and non-Mercedes-Benz drivers

The announcement is basically the same as with other automakers – meaning an adapter will be available to Mercedes EV drivers in 2024 followed by new EVs from Mercedes having the connector on the vehicles starting in 2025. The automaker wrote in a press release: Mercedes-Benz will be the first German OEM to implement NACS ports into its new electric vehicles starting in 2025. As part of a phased transition, Mercedes-Benz will initially offer an adapter that enables the company’s existing CCS BEVs to charge seamlessly on the NACS network from 2024 onwards.

On top of the NACS adoption, Mercedes announced an expansion of its own charging effort in North America and it will involve both CCS and NACS.

Mercedes-Benz wrote in the press release:

In addition to ensuring compatibility with an expanded network of existing charging stations, Mercedes-Benz will establish its own High-Power Charging Network with more than 400 Charging Hubs, including more than 2,500 high-power chargers in North America by the end of the decade, together with its American partners. The first Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs in North America will be opened by the end of 2023 and will be equipped with both CCS1 and NACS plugs.

While every bit counts and the 400 locations by Mercedes-Benz will be welcomed by EV drivers, Tesla has already over 2,000 Supercharger locations in North America and growing.