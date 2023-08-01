Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV sales soar, breaking new US monthly record in July

Hyundai Motor America had a record month in July, with IONIQ 5 electric SUV sales reaching their highest monthly total. The automaker’s second dedicated EV, the IONIQ 6, is also seeing high demand.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV sales gaining momentum

Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, says “green car” sales have risen significantly month-to-month this year.

Parker applauded the automaker’s “marketing and dealer programs” for the success this past month. At the end of June, Electrek discovered Hyundai was offering a new national incentive for current Hyundai drivers, amounting to up to $10,000 in savings.

Hyundai offered a $2,500 cash-back Valued Owner Coupon, which could be stacked on top of the $7,500 credit for leasing an EV. Both the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 are eligible for the $7,500 lease credit.

Shortly before that, Hyundai sent a letter to dealers stating several IONIQ 6 trims, including the SE Standard Range, SE, and SEL models, would be eligible for a $5,000 retail cash bonus for buyers. The Premium trim also included a $2,000 savings.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUV (Source: Hyundai)

In June, both of Hyundai’s dedicated EVs set new monthly sales in the US. Hyundai sold 3,136 IONIQ 5 (+10% YOY) and 1,162 IONIQ 6 EVs, crossing the 1K mark for the first time.

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 (Source: Hyundai)

The trend continued in July. Hyundai announced IONIQ 5 sales reached 4,135 in July, up 109% from last year. Meanwhile, IONIQ 6 sales continued trending upwards, reaching 1,745.

Hyundai EV Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July IONIQ 5 1,548 2,074 2,114 2,323 2,446 3,136 4,135 IONIQ 6 N/A N/A 222 890 971 1,162 1,745 Hyundai US EV sales YTD (Source: Hyundai)

IONIQ 5 sales are now up 13% YTD compared to last year, with 17,776 units sold. Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 is at nearly 5,000 in sales for the year.

Kia, a Hyundai Motor Group affiliate, also saw sales growth of its first dedicated electric model in the US. EV6 sales reached 1,937 in July, up 13% YOY. However, YTD sales are down 39% to 10,265 ahead of one of its biggest launches yet, the flagship EV9, Kia’s first electric three-row SUV.