Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV sales soar, breaking new US monthly record in July

Hyundai Motor America had a record month in July, with IONIQ 5 electric SUV sales reaching their highest monthly total. The automaker’s second dedicated EV, the IONIQ 6, is also seeing high demand.
Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV sales gaining momentum
Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, says “green car” sales have risen significantly month-to-month this year.
Parker applauded the automaker’s “marketing and dealer programs” for the success this past month. At the end of June, Electrek discovered Hyundai was offering a new national incentive for current Hyundai drivers, amounting to up to $10,000 in savings.
Hyundai offered a $2,500 cash-back Valued Owner Coupon, which could be stacked on top of the $7,500 credit for leasing an EV. Both the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 are eligible for the $7,500 lease credit.
Shortly before that, Hyundai sent a letter to dealers stating several IONIQ 6 trims, including the SE Standard Range, SE, and SEL models, would be eligible for a $5,000 retail cash bonus for buyers. The Premium trim also included a $2,000 savings.
In June, both of Hyundai’s dedicated EVs set new monthly sales in the US. Hyundai sold 3,136 IONIQ 5 (+10% YOY) and 1,162 IONIQ 6 EVs, crossing the 1K mark for the first time.
The trend continued in July. Hyundai announced IONIQ 5 sales reached 4,135 in July, up 109% from last year. Meanwhile, IONIQ 6 sales continued trending upwards, reaching 1,745.
|Hyundai EV
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|June
|July
|IONIQ 5
|1,548
|2,074
|2,114
|2,323
|2,446
|3,136
|4,135
|IONIQ 6
|N/A
|N/A
|222
|890
|971
|1,162
|1,745
IONIQ 5 sales are now up 13% YTD compared to last year, with 17,776 units sold. Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 is at nearly 5,000 in sales for the year.
Kia, a Hyundai Motor Group affiliate, also saw sales growth of its first dedicated electric model in the US. EV6 sales reached 1,937 in July, up 13% YOY. However, YTD sales are down 39% to 10,265 ahead of one of its biggest launches yet, the flagship EV9, Kia’s first electric three-row SUV.
