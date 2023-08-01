 Skip to main content

Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV sales soar, breaking new US monthly record in July

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 1 2023 - 11:54 am PT
15 Comments
Hyundai-IONIQ-5-sales

Hyundai Motor America had a record month in July, with IONIQ 5 electric SUV sales reaching their highest monthly total. The automaker’s second dedicated EV, the IONIQ 6, is also seeing high demand.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV sales gaining momentum

Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, says “green car” sales have risen significantly month-to-month this year.

Parker applauded the automaker’s “marketing and dealer programs” for the success this past month. At the end of June, Electrek discovered Hyundai was offering a new national incentive for current Hyundai drivers, amounting to up to $10,000 in savings.

Hyundai offered a $2,500 cash-back Valued Owner Coupon, which could be stacked on top of the $7,500 credit for leasing an EV. Both the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 are eligible for the $7,500 lease credit.

Shortly before that, Hyundai sent a letter to dealers stating several IONIQ 6 trims, including the SE Standard Range, SE, and SEL models, would be eligible for a $5,000 retail cash bonus for buyers. The Premium trim also included a $2,000 savings.

Hyundai-second-EV-plant
Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUV (Source: Hyundai)

In June, both of Hyundai’s dedicated EVs set new monthly sales in the US. Hyundai sold 3,136 IONIQ 5 (+10% YOY) and 1,162 IONIQ 6 EVs, crossing the 1K mark for the first time.

Hyundai-second-EV-plant
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 (Source: Hyundai)

The trend continued in July. Hyundai announced IONIQ 5 sales reached 4,135 in July, up 109% from last year. Meanwhile, IONIQ 6 sales continued trending upwards, reaching 1,745.

Hyundai EVJanFebMarAprMayJuneJuly
IONIQ 51,5482,0742,1142,3232,4463,1364,135
IONIQ 6N/AN/A2228909711,1621,745
Hyundai US EV sales YTD (Source: Hyundai)

IONIQ 5 sales are now up 13% YTD compared to last year, with 17,776 units sold. Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 is at nearly 5,000 in sales for the year.

Kia, a Hyundai Motor Group affiliate, also saw sales growth of its first dedicated electric model in the US. EV6 sales reached 1,937 in July, up 13% YOY. However, YTD sales are down 39% to 10,265 ahead of one of its biggest launches yet, the flagship EV9, Kia’s first electric three-row SUV.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Hyundai

Hyundai
Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising