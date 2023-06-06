2024 Chevy Equinox EV spotted rolling off GM’s production line

General Motors is launching the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV this fall, what it calls “an affordable game-changer,” with a starting price of around $30,000. Ahead of its official launch, the electric SUV was spotted rolling off GM’s production line at its Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico.

After introducing several new high-volume electric models last year, including the Chevy Silverado EV, Chevy Blazer EV, and Chevy Equinox EV, GM expects a breakout over the next several years.

Despite plans to discontinue its top-selling Chevy Bolt EV and EUV models, GM is confident in its Ultium-based strategy. A significant part of its strategy includes providing an “EV for everyone” with electric models in all major segments.

As the brand’s second-highest-selling brand nameplate, GM is expecting the electric Equinox model to play a significant role in the company’s transition.

The affordable all-electric SUV, starting at around $30,000, offers everything buyers look for in the gas-powered Equinox, including space, safety, style, and value, but with a modern upgrade.

Although the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV isn’t scheduled to start production later this year, the Ramos Arizpe plant is already building models. Alongside the Blazer EV, GM is producing 100 units a day for exports, according to local news Zocalo.

Comenzó la producción de Equinox EV en la planta Ramos Arizpe de GM, a la par de la Honda Prologue en el mismo complejo en #Coahuila… Ya van las primeras 100 Equinox eléctricas… #Saltillo #Torreon #Monterrey @Lonso0 pic.twitter.com/wBakRs1bBM — Javier Zuazua (@JavierZuazua) June 3, 2023 2024 Chevy Equinox EV production (Source: Javier Zuazua Twitter)

Images of the new Equinox EV rolling off the production line have been circulating on social media, such as the one posted above.

The electric models could be a part of a “Captured Test Fleet” vehicle program to test and evaluate the models, as GM Authority points out. However, they do have a VIN suggesting they could also be sold at a later date.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS interior 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT (Source: Chevrolet) 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT interior (Source: Chevrolet) 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT (Source: Chevrolet)

2024 Chevy Equinox EV

The new 2024 Equinox EV will come in five trims, including the 1LT, 2LT, 2RS, 3LT, and 3RS, with up to 300 miles of range.

Chevy Equinox Trim Drive System GM-est range 1LT FWD (standard)

FWD (available)

eAWD (available) 250 miles

300 miles

280 miles 2LT/

3LT FWD (standard)

eAWD (available) 300 miles

280 miles 2RS/

3RS FWD (standard)

eAWD (available) 300 miles

280 miles 2024 Chevrolet Equinox propulsion and estimated range (Source: Chevrolet)

Chevy also promises the latest safety and tech for its all-electric Equinox with several safety assist functions, including Chevy Safety Assist, available Head-Up Display, and GM’s Super Cruise.

On the inside, the electric SUV features a spacious cabin with several storage options and up to 57 cubic feet of max cargo room (with the rear seat folded).

(Source: Chevrolet)

With standard DC fast-charging capabilities of up to 150 kW, GM estimates the Equinox can add 70 miles of range in 10 minutes. The new 2024 Chevy Equinox EV will be available this fall, starting with a limited edition 2RS model.