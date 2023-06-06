 Skip to main content

2024 Chevy Equinox EV spotted rolling off GM’s production line

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jun 6 2023 - 7:50 am PT
21 Comments
2024-Chevy-Equinox-EV-production

General Motors is launching the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV this fall, what it calls “an affordable game-changer,” with a starting price of around $30,000. Ahead of its official launch, the electric SUV was spotted rolling off GM’s production line at its Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico.

After introducing several new high-volume electric models last year, including the Chevy Silverado EV, Chevy Blazer EV, and Chevy Equinox EV, GM expects a breakout over the next several years.

Despite plans to discontinue its top-selling Chevy Bolt EV and EUV models, GM is confident in its Ultium-based strategy. A significant part of its strategy includes providing an “EV for everyone” with electric models in all major segments.

As the brand’s second-highest-selling brand nameplate, GM is expecting the electric Equinox model to play a significant role in the company’s transition.

The affordable all-electric SUV, starting at around $30,000, offers everything buyers look for in the gas-powered Equinox, including space, safety, style, and value, but with a modern upgrade.

Although the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV isn’t scheduled to start production later this year, the Ramos Arizpe plant is already building models. Alongside the Blazer EV, GM is producing 100 units a day for exports, according to local news Zocalo.

2024 Chevy Equinox EV production (Source: Javier Zuazua Twitter)

Images of the new Equinox EV rolling off the production line have been circulating on social media, such as the one posted above.

The electric models could be a part of a “Captured Test Fleet” vehicle program to test and evaluate the models, as GM Authority points out. However, they do have a VIN suggesting they could also be sold at a later date.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS interior
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT (Source: Chevrolet)
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT interior (Source: Chevrolet)
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT (Source: Chevrolet)

2024 Chevy Equinox EV

The new 2024 Equinox EV will come in five trims, including the 1LT, 2LT, 2RS, 3LT, and 3RS, with up to 300 miles of range.

Chevy Equinox TrimDrive SystemGM-est range
1LTFWD (standard)
FWD (available)
eAWD (available)		250 miles
300 miles
280 miles
2LT/
3LT		FWD (standard)
eAWD (available)		300 miles
280 miles
2RS/
3RS		FWD (standard)
eAWD (available)		300 miles
280 miles
2024 Chevrolet Equinox propulsion and estimated range (Source: Chevrolet)

Chevy also promises the latest safety and tech for its all-electric Equinox with several safety assist functions, including Chevy Safety Assist, available Head-Up Display, and GM’s Super Cruise.

On the inside, the electric SUV features a spacious cabin with several storage options and up to 57 cubic feet of max cargo room (with the rear seat folded).

(Source: Chevrolet)

With standard DC fast-charging capabilities of up to 150 kW, GM estimates the Equinox can add 70 miles of range in 10 minutes. The new 2024 Chevy Equinox EV will be available this fall, starting with a limited edition 2RS model.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

GM

GM

GM designs and manufactures a few electric vehic…
General Motors

General Motors
Chevy Equinox EV

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising