New petition calls for GM to stand by $30K Chevy Equinox EV starting price

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Sep 14 2023 - 7:23 am PT
2 Comments
A new petition calls for General Motors to stand by its promise of launching the Chevy Equinox EV with a starting price of “around $30,000.”

Calls for GM to keep Equinox EV price around $30K

GM is touting its strategy of building “EVs for everyone” with SUVs, trucks, sedans, luxury cars, and more, but who is included in everyone?

The American automaker currently sells one electric vehicle priced below $56,715 – the Chevy Bolt. The Bolt EV and EUV start at $26,500 and $27,800, respectively, but these models are being discontinued.

GM’s CEO Mary Barra revealed the company was planning to end Chevy Bolt EV production at the end of the year to focus on scaling its Ultium-based models.

Although a successor has been confirmed, GM has yet to reveal a timeline for when you can expect it to hit the market.

More recently, GM’s latest electric SUV, the Blazer EV, began rolling off the assembly line, with customer deliveries starting soon.

Chevy-Blazer-EV-order
Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: Chevrolet)

Although the Blazer EV was initially expected to launch with an entry-level 1LT trim for around $45K, GM abandoned the cheaper model.

After order requests opened last week, the 2024 Blazer EV models available include the 2LT AWD (MSRP: $56,715) and the RS AWD (MSRP: $60,215).

Chevy Equinox EV (Source: Chevrolet)

To ensure that doesn’t happen with the upcoming Equinox EV, the Electric Vehicle Association has created a petition to hold GM accountable by urging them to stand by its starting price of “around $30,000” for the 1LT model.

The organization educates and advocates for the adoption of zero-emission EVs. But, to ensure everyone has access, affordable models will play a key role. GM knows this, with Bolt EV sales accounting for nearly 90% of GM’s all-electric sales in the second quarter.

GM’s upcoming Chevy Equinox EV was spotted rolling off the assembly line at the company’s Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico, with availability expected this fall.

Electrek’s Take

GM has been careful thus far in saying the Equinox EV will launch with an estimated starting price of “around $30,000.” The automaker has never actually committed to a $30,000 final price.

By doing so, the automaker is giving itself some leeway. We could easily see the Equinox EV start at around $33K to $35K. Furthermore, this is the estimated price for the 1LT trim, which was already discontinued in the Blazer EV.

We will find out soon how GM plans to approach pricing for its upcoming Equinox EV, with availability expected to begin this fall. The full lineup will be available starting next spring.

