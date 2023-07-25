GM confirms Ultium-based Chevy Bolt EV is coming, beats Q2 estimates

After hitting its goal of producing 50K EVs in the first half of 2023, General Motors (GM) says it expects the momentum to continue in the second half of the year. Most importantly, GM CEO Mary Barra finally confirmed an Ultium-based Bolt EV (Boltium!) is coming.

GM beats Q2 estimates, Ultium-based Bolt EV coming

General Motors released its Q2 earnings results Tuesday ahead of the market open, showing a 52% increase in net income YOY to $2.54B

The automaker says the improvements came after reducing costs in addition to stronger vehicle sales during the quarter. EBIT-adjusted came in at $3.2B. The results include a $792 million charge for new commercial agreements with LG Electronics and LG Energy Solution.

GM says it took a one-time coincidentally similar charge of $792 million due to costs associated with the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV recall. Speaking of the Bolt, Barra confirmed on the company’s earnings call that Bolt EV will live on.

After the first quarter, Barra revealed GM was ending production of the Bolt EV to focus on its Ultum-based EVs, leaving plenty of people (including myself) disappointed with the decision.

GM has teased the idea of an Ultium-based over the past several months, but Barra confirmed it for the first time on the automaker’s Q2 earnings call. GM’s leader says it will lower expenses and streamline production with the new Bolt EV.

Chevy Bolt EV (Source: GM)

The automaker hit its goal of producing 50,000 EVs in the first half of the year and expects the momentum to continue with a target of hitting 100,000 in the second half of the year. It expects to improve on the 200,000 vehicle run rate in 2024.

Despite Ultium sales lagging (Chevy Bolt accounted for nearly 14K of the 15,652 EVs sold in Q2), Barra says the supply chain is improving, and more EVs were in transit at the end of June.

Demand remains strong for EVs, according to Barra, and the company is working to put the supply chain issues behind them.

GM EV launches second half 2023 (Source: GM Q2 earnings slide)

GM is launching six new EVs in the second half of the year, including the Chevy Silverado EV WT, Chevy Blazer EV, Chevy Equinox EV, Chevy Silverado EV RST First Edition, Brighdrop Zevo 400, and the Cadillac CELESTIQ.

The company is raising full-year financial guidance after posting better-than-expected results in Q2 and increased plans to cut costs. GM now expects adjusted earnings for the year to be around $12B to $14B, up from $11B to $13B.

GM Q2 2023 earnings (Source: GM)

However, this is contingent on GM negotiating labor union deals without a strike or delay. Barra said, “We have a long history of negotiating fair contracts with both unions that reward our employees and support the long-term success of our business. Our goal this time will be no different.”