Lucid extends price promo after positive response, Air EV starts at $82,400

The Pure Summer Event lives on. EV maker Lucid Motors announced it’s extending the price promotion on the Air electric sedan models for another month.

Lucid initially announced the price cuts on its social media page last month, dropping Air EV prices by up to $12,400.

The California-based EV maker calls it the “Pure Summer Event” with special lease and purchase deals on available 2023 Air models. Lucid revealed today it will be extending the Air price promotion for (at least) another month.

Now through September 30, you can save on a purchase or lease of a 2023 Air Pure AWD, Air Touring, or Air Grand Touring all-electric luxury sedan.

The 2023 Air Pure AWD starts at $82,400, down $5,000 from two months ago, with an available 4.99% APR for up to 72 months. Those looking to lease can take advantage of prices from $749 a month for 36 months, with $7,699 due at signing (lease price including destination amounts to $83,900).

Lucid Air special price and lease offers (Source: Lucid Motors)

You can also buy an available Air Touring for $95,000 and Air Grand Touring models for $126,600. Both the Touring and Grand Touring are over $12,000 off from their prices two months ago.

The Air Touring is available to lease from $1,149 a month for 36 months, with $9,814 due at signing. Meanwhile, you can lease the Grand Touring for $1,399 monthly for $10,899 due at signing.

Last week, Lucid’s CEO Peter Rawlinson told Yahoo Finance at the Pebble Beach Concours that the price cuts have been “well received by customers” with increased interest in the brand.

Lucid Air Pure electric sedan (Source: Lucid Motors)

Although Lucid’s EVs don’t qualify for the $7,500 tax credit because of the price threshold, they are eligible for it through leasing.

Lucid also teased the 1,200 hp Air Sapphire coming out of assembly that will be available soon, starting at $249,000. Earlier today, Lucid gave us a glimpse of its blacked-out Air Midnight Dream Edition with sinister Stealth theme. The stealthy EV will make its debut at IAA Mobility on September 5.

Lucid Air Sapphire on the assembly line (Source: Lucid Motors)

Judging by Rawlinson’s comments, it looks like these prices may be the new norm. Rawlinson said the EV maker reverted to its original pricing, which he believes “we got about right.”

If you’re ready to make the 2023 Lucid Air yours at a great price, you can use our link to reach out today.