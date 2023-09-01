Lucid Air Midnight Dream Edition with sinister Stealth theme teased

Lucid Motors (LCID) dropped a teaser for its Lucid Air Midnight Dream Edition featuring its sinister Stealth theme. The blacked-out luxury EV will debut at the International Motor Show (IAA Mobility).

The Lucid Air Midnight Dream Edition is a new limited-production model that will showcase its sinister Stealth theme.

It will feature dark polished exterior trim and 21-inch Aero Dream wheels with satin black inserts. The interior includes a darker, more mysterious theme inspired by the nighttime Mojave desert.

The Mojave desert is known for offering an incredible stargazing experience. The Milky Way, endless stars, meteor showers, and other celestial events can be seen.

Lucid says the new stealthy EV will have a combined WLTP range of up to 799 km (496 miles) and combined power consumption of 16.6 kWh/100km.

Lucid previews the Air Midnight Dream Edition

The new Lucid EV will be on display at IAA. Starting September 5, media and other invited guests will have the opportunity to see the blacked-out Air while the studio will open to the public beginning September 7. The studio also plans to offer short test drives of the new model.

Lucid Air Midnight Dream Edition (Source: Lucid)

Meanwhile, those of you in the US, don’t get too excited. Lucid says the Air Midnight Dream Edition “was created with the European market in mind and will not be available in the US.”

After slashing prices on its Air EV by up to $12,400 last month during its “Pure Summer Event,” Lucid’s CEO Peter Rawlinson told Yahoo Finance the company has seen an uptick in sales and interest in the brand.

Lucid also teased its 1,200 hp Air Sapphire rolling off the assembly line last month. The high-performance EV will start at $249,000 and will be “available soon.”

Rawlinson said the brand’s first electric SUV, the Gravity, is set for its official debut in November. Prices have yet to be revealed, but expectations are upwards of $100,000.