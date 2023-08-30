Mercedes-Benz shares cost of the its new eSprinter van, is it worth a camper conversion?

Is a viable option for electric van life finally here? Possibly! Earlier today, Mercedes-Benz shared more details of its 2024 eSprinter Van refresh, including a more accurate range estimate (although still not official). What is official is the pricing, however, and when compared with its other specs, we may see some van enthusiasts consider a conversion.

The eSprinter is an all-electric version of Mercedes-Benz’s long running last-mile van that debuted in 2018 and hit the streets of Europe a year later. We constantly comment about how the EV community sees a large, all-electric van and immediately starts inquiring about camping versions, but this first generation model was not up to snuff.

With battery packs options of 41 kWh and 55 kWh, the original eSprinter Van could only deliver 115 km (71 miles) or 150 km (93 miles) of range, respectively. Not ideal for trips beyond neighborhood deliveries or service appointments and certainly well below the necessary range for road trips.

In 2020, Mercedes-Benz promised a eSprinter refresh atop a new EV platform, vowing to deliver significantly better range and efficiency… oh and word that it would be sold in North America in the second half of 2023.

Since then, we’ve learned that the second-generation eSprinter is getting a major battery upgrade as large as 113 kWh, capable of delivering range close to 500 km (311 miles), based on TÜV SÜD testing we reported on last November.

Today’s announcement is touting lower range than that, but still a major upgrade compared to the last eSprinter Van. Alongside official pricing, it may still be worth a genuine look as an electric camper.

Mercedes’ next-gen eSprinter van starts under $72K

Mercedes-Benz USA is celebrating the arrival of the second-generation eSprinter as the automaker’s first all-electric van to enter the North American market. To begin, Mercedes is launching a 170” wheelbase cargo van version, complete with a high roof and the aforementioned 113 kWh lithium/iron phosphate (LFP) battery.

Today’s release was focused on the larger battery launch version, but Mercedes-Benz shared the following when it announced the 2024 eSprinter van refresh back in February:

Customers can choose between three different batteries for the new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, depending on their individual range and payload requirements: a battery with a usable capacity of 56, 81, or 113 kilowatt hours. Lithium/iron phosphate (LFP) cell chemistry allows the battery variants to be kept free of cobalt and nickel, while active thermal management ensures maximum efficiency.

Mercedes states the on-board AC charger has a maximum charging power of 9.6 kW, while the max charging rate at DC fast charger stations is up to 50 kW. That being said, future van owners can opt for the DCFC upgrade which can garner rates up to 115 kW. the automaker states those rates can replenish the eSprinter’s battery to charge from 10-80% in just over 40 minutes. We’d recommend splurging for the charging upgrade, especially if you seriously are considering converting this electric van into a camper.

Still, this isn’t the cheapest EV for the performance you get, although it is essentially a blank canvas for you to customize for your lifestyle, another huge perk. The 2024 eSprinter van starts at an MSRP of $71,886 for the standard charging capabilities and $75,316 for the “High Output” version. Neither price includes $2,295 destination and delivery charges.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the 2024 eSprinter van with the 113 kWh battery is available for purchase starting today. What do you think? Is it worth converting to a camper for its range and price?